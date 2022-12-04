Former BYU Star Scores Goal Line TD Against Jaguars

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars and current Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams ran into the end zone for the 14th time this season during Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Lions Hosted the Jaguars at Ford Field on Sunday, December 4.

With 10:55 remaining in the first quarter, Williams ran up the middle for a one-yard touchdown.

It was Williams’ 14th trip across the goal line in 2022, which leads the NFL. During the former BYU standout’s first five seasons in the league, he had 13 rushing touchdowns.

Williams’ run gave Detroit an early 7-0 lead.

The former BYU running back capped the Lions’ opening drive that took seven plays and went 38 yards over 3:13.

After the score, Williams had two carries for five yards and a touchdown.

#Lions RB Jamaal Williams tied Barry Sanders (1989) for the 2nd most rushing TDs in a season in franchise history with 14 on the season. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 4, 2022

This season, Williams has run for 734 yards and a league-high 13 touchdowns on 177 carries.

Detroit’s game against Jacksonville is televised on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Jamaal Williams

Before his time in the NFL, Williams was a star at BYU. He finished his time in Provo as the Cougars’ all-time leading rusher in both career and single-yard yards.

During his time at BYU (2012-14, 2016), Williams ran the ball 726 times for 3,901 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also had 60 receptions for 567 yards and a touchdown. Williams only lost two fumbles during his college career.

Following his time at BYU, the Southern California native was selected by the Green Bay Packers during the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played the first four seasons of his professional career with the Packers before signing with the Lions in 2021.

Before Week 13, Williams had run for 3,320 yards and 26 touchdowns during his six seasons in the league.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Follow @kyleireland