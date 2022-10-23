Former BYU RB Tyler Allegeier Scores First NFL Touchdown

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and current Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career during Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals Hosted the Falcons at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, October 23.

With 4:46 remaining in the first half, Allgeier took a handoff from Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota beofre leaping over the Offensive line and across the goal line. The play resulted in six points for Atlanta and Allgeier’s first career touchdown.

The former BYU star cut Cincinnati’s lead to 21-7.

After the scoring run, Allgeier had 11 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Allgeier entered the game with 54 carries for 235 yards this in five games played this season.

At halftime, the Bengals owned a 28-17 lead over Allgeier and the Dirty Birds. Allgeier was Atlanta’s leading rusher at the break.

The Falcons entered the Week 7 Matchup with the Bengals owning a 3-3 record. Atlanta is coming off a win over the San Francisco 49ers and is looking to win consecutive games for the second time this season.

Atlanta’s game against Cincinnati is televised on FOX.

About Tyler Allgeier

The Fontana, California native played for the Cougars from 2018-21. He played linebacker before switching to running back full-time ahead of the 2020 season.

During his time in Provo, Allgeier ran the ball 452 times for 2,899 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Allgeier set BYU’s single-season rushing record with 1,601 yards on the ground in 2021.

Following his standout career in Provo, the Falcons selected the former Cougar running back with the No. 151 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Allgeier was the 12th running back selected during the three-day event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

