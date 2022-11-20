Former BYU RB Runs For 10th Touchdown Of NFL Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and current Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams continues to live in the end zone as he scored his 10th touchdown of the year against the New York Giants.

The Giants Hosted the Lions at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, November 20.

With 4:38 remaining in the first half, the former BYU star took the ball four yards and across the goal line for a Lions touchdown. The score gave Detroit a 10-6 lead.

It was Williams’ 10th trip into the end zone this season.

With the score, Williams became the fourth player in franchise history to run for at least 10 touchdowns in a single season, joining Barry Sanders, Billy Sims, and James Stewart.

Rushing for a 4-yard touchdown, @Lions RB @jswaggdaddy became the fourth player in franchise history to rush for 10 touchdowns in a single season. They joined James Stewart, Barry Sanders and Billy Sims.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/KiWr6GTDn0 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 20, 2022

The touchdown capped a three-play, 18-yard drive that took 1:31.

After the score, Williams had six carries for 24 yards and a touchdown. Williams entered the Week 11 game with 142 carries for 604 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.

The Lions entered the game with a 3-6 record this season.

Detroit’s game against New York is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Jamaal Williams

Before his time in the NFL, Williams was a star at BYU. He finished his time in Provo as the Cougars’ all-time leading rusher in both career and single-yard yards.

During his time at BYU (2012-14, 2016), Williams ran the ball 726 times for 3,901 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also had 60 receptions for 567 yards and a touchdown. Williams only lost two fumbles during his college career.

Following his time at BYU, the Southern California native was selected by the Green Bay Packers during the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played the first four seasons of his professional career with the Packers before signing with the Lions in 2021.

