Former BYU RB Gifts NFL Teammates Custom Robes For Holidays

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars and current Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams got the spirit of giving going in the Motor City by gifting his teammates custom robes.

As is a custom in the NFL during the holiday season, some star players will present their teammates with unique gifts. Some quarterbacks will give gifts to their Offensive linemen, etc.

This year, Williams, who leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns, gave members of Detroit’s offense and coaching staff a custom Robe that features an illustration of the former BYU star flexing in his Lions jersey. In addition to the cartoon version of Williams, the robes featured the name and jersey number of the Lions player receiving the customized gift.

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard covers the Lions and tweeted photos of Williams’ custom gift.

“I thought this was what you’re supposed to do as a vet. I’m just giving presents,” Williams said on Thursday, December 1. “This is what I’ve learned growing up. I’m used to every year with [Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers quarterback] giving us Uggs or something. I’m just trying to do my best as a good vet.”

“It’s big. It just shows what kind of guy he is. He’s a selfless guy and he’s a giving guy,” Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson said after receiving the gift from Williams. “Something like this is awesome. You never really think to get yourself a Robe and how comfortable it is, but now this might be worn to the game, walk around my house, doing duties around time like grocery shopping and I’ll put this on real quick.”

Jamaal Williams gifted his #Lions teammates on offense, as well as the coaching staff, with these custom robes. “I thought this was what you’re supposed to do as a vet,” he said. “This is what I’ve learned.” Williams said Aaron Rodgers would gift the team with Ugg boots in GB. pic.twitter.com/RWs4AhLdYp — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 1, 2022

“I like free stuff, so I know other people like free stuff,” the former BYU star said.

This season, Williams has run for 734 yards and a league-high 13 touchdowns on 177 carries.

The Lions currently own a 4-7 record.

Detroit’s next game is at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4 at 11 am (MDT) on FOX.

About Jamaal Williams

Before his time in the NFL, Williams was a star at BYU. He finished his time in Provo as the Cougars’ all-time leading rusher in both career and single-yard yards.

During his time at BYU (2012-14, 2016), Williams ran the ball 726 times for 3,901 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also had 60 receptions for 567 yards and a touchdown. Williams only lost two fumbles during his college career.

Following his time at BYU, the Southern California native was selected by the Green Bay Packers during the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played the first four seasons of his professional career with the Packers before signing with the Lions in 2021.

During his six seasons in the league, Williams has run for 3,320 yards and 26 touchdowns. He’s scored 34 total touchdowns.

EVERY RT=1 VOTE Help me get to the 2023 Pro Bowl in Vegas with my bruthuhhs 🦁🙏🏾💙#ProBowlVote + @jswaggdaddy pic.twitter.com/vFStJA6ynF — Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) December 1, 2022

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Follow @kyleireland