Former BYU LB Tears ACL, Is Out For Remainder Of NFL Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars and current Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki Tore an ACL and is out for the rest of the 2022 NFL season.

Browns head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced the injury during a press conference on Monday,

Takitaki suffered the injury the previous day during Cleveland’s 27-14 win over the Houston Texans.

The former BYU star finished the game with nine total tackles and one solo tackle.

After announcing the injury, Stefanski praised Takitaki’s work ethic and said he would approach his rehab the same way he plays.

“It’s obviously very disappointing,” Stefanski said of Takitaki. “Playing at a really, really high level for us and playing a lot for us, so disappointing for the young man.”

This season, Takitaki had 71 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble before the injury.

With the win, the Browns improved their record to 5-7, including 2-4 on the road.

Cleveland’s next game is on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 11 at 11 am (MDT) on CBS.

Browns LB Sione Takitaki suffered torn ACL in win over Texanshttps://t.co/slKJkFY0u1 pic.twitter.com/v3anQeRR4Z — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 5, 2022

About Sione Takitaki

Prior to this NFL career, Takitaki was a standout linebacker at BYU. He finished his senior campaign with 119 tackles, 75 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and four sacks.

Following his college career, the Browns selected Takitaki with the No. 80 overall pick during the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

“They felt like that I wanted to play in the NFL that they wanted to put me back at linebacker,” Takitaki said after getting drafted by the Browns. “That defensive end spot was great for me too. It helped me out for all of these teams [scouting him] and the Browns definitely took a look at that to show them my versatility.”

During his NFL career, the linebacker has recorded 203 total tackles, 112 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, one touchdown, and one pass breakup in 57 games played.

