Former Buckeye RB upset with Ravens coaches

The Ohio State football program had a lot of former Buckeye players in the Bengals-Ravens Wildcard game last night. JK Dobbins left the game very upset.

The Ohio State football team gave the ball to former running back JK Dobbins 301 times in 2019 which resulted in over 2,000 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns. Maybe the Baltimore Ravens can take note and let their best Offensive player get the ball when it matters most.

Only carrying the ball 13 times, Dobbins was fresh for a key goal-line situation in the fourth quarter to give Baltimore the lead. Instead, John Harbaugh let his backup quarterback try to run it into the endzone and the result was a fumble returned 98 yards to the house by another former Buckeye, Sam Hubbard of the Bengals.

After the game, Dobbins voiced his displeasure with the coaching staff, and rightfully so. This, from ESPN:

“[Huntley] should have never been in that situation,” Dobbins said, via ESPN. “I don’t get a single carry. I didn’t get a single carry. They should never have been in that situation. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again.”

Dobbins isn’t wrong. How can you trust your backup quarterback to run the ball with the season on the line over your stud running back, who already made an incredible play to score a touchdown earlier in the game?

He also put the Ravens on notice after saying this:

“I should be the guy,” he added. “I’m tired of holding that back. I’m tired of that. It’s the playoffs. I’m tired of holding that back. Let’s go win the game. I’m tired of that.”

Again, he’s 100 percent correct. Having to split carries the entire game with Gus Edwards was ridiculous. There was another drive at the end of the first half where the Ravens had to settle for a field goal. Inside the five-yard line, they handed the ball to Gus Edwards and tried again to have backup quarterback Tyler Huntley run it in. Dobbins would have scored there as well.

And if you can sense my frustration, Dobbins needs the ball in critical situations. That's why the Ravens made him a second-round pick.

Dobbins is mad. And if I were on the Ravens coaching staff, I would take notice and hand him the darn ball next season.