Former Briarcrest volleyball Coach passed away after battle with cancer

Former Briarcrest volleyball Coach Carrie Yerty — one of the Memphis area’s most successful volleyball coaches — died Tuesday after battling Colon cancer since 2016.

“Carrie has impacted the lives of countless young women. Her desire to share the Gospel was evident in her daily walk and courageous spirit,” said Caron Swatley, president of Briarcrest Christian School.

Yerty joined Briarcrest in 2016, serving as an Assistant Coach for two seasons. When she took over the volleyball program at Briarcrest in 2018, she saw instant success, leading the Saints to a 40-2 record and state championship. She then became the only Briarcrest Coach to three-peat, winning state titles in 2019 and 2020 as well. She was also given the Dr. Clair E. Cox Award for Teacher Excellence in 2020 by the school.

Despite her diagnosis, Yerty continued to coach the Saints’ volleyball program, including this past season. Because of her health, she did have to step away towards the end of the season and April Jauregui, the Assistant coach, filled in as interim coach. Yerty then retired at the end of the season.

She had an overall record of 134-11, with a 92 percent, winning record. Under Yerty, Briarcrest became one of the most dominant programs in the state and country. The Saints returned to state supremacy this season, sweeping Baylor 3-0 to win the program’s 10th state title.

Yerty coached college volleyball for 12 years at Memphis, amassing a 233-174 record. She resigned from the school in 2008.

“Carrie’s Legacy will remain in the hearts of our school community and in the Athletic history of Briarcrest Christian School,” Swatley added.

Before coaching at Briarcrest, where she was also the elementary school Athletic director, Yerty coached volleyball at the NCAA Division I level at Eastern Washington University, Memphis, Arizona and Wyoming.

The school said details of a celebration of life will be released at a later date and that in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Carrie Yerty Courage and Discipline Fund.

