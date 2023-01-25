Former Briarcrest volleyball Coach passed away after battle with cancer

Former Briarcrest volleyball Coach Carrie Yerty — one of the Memphis area’s most successful volleyball coaches — died Tuesday after battling Colon cancer since 2016.

“Carrie has impacted the lives of countless young women. Her desire to share the Gospel was evident in her daily walk and courageous spirit,” said Caron Swatley, president of Briarcrest Christian School.

Yerty joined Briarcrest in 2016, serving as an Assistant Coach for two seasons. When she took over the volleyball program at Briarcrest in 2018, she saw instant success, leading the Saints to a 40-2 record and state championship. She then became the only Briarcrest Coach to three-peat, winning state titles in 2019 and 2020 as well. She was also given the Dr. Clair E. Cox Award for Teacher Excellence in 2020 by the school.

