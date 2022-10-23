Former Boise State men’s basketball forward Abu Kigab drafted into NBA G-League – The Arbiter

<br />

Another Boise State Bronco has gone pro.

Former Boise State men’s basketball forward Abu Kigab has been drafted by NBA G league affiliate, Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Kigab was drafted on Oct. 22 by the Fort Wayne Mad Ants with the 13th overall pick in the draft.

The Mad Ants are an American professional basketball team of the NBA G League, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Their first and only Championship was in 2014, when the G League was known as the NBA D-League.

The Mad Ants are now owned by the Indiana Pacers.

Kigab, before being drafted by the Mad Ants, played in the Summer League with the NBA Toronto Raptors.

As a part of the Raptors Summer League roster, Kigab helped the team to a 4-1 record in the Las Vegas Summer League Tournament.

“I felt comfortable for sure,” Kigab said in a postgame interview. “I take it one play at a time, one possession at a time and that makes it a lot easier for me … that is how I’ve always played growing up and in college.”

After his debut in the NBA Summer League, the St. Catharines, Ontario native returned to Niagara to join the Canadian Elite Basketball Leagues Niagara River Lions.

After joining the River Lions in July, Kigab was drafted by the Mad Ants in late October.

College career

Coming out of high school Kigab was highly sought after.

Kigab received offers from University of Minnesota, University of Kansas, Ohio State University, Creighton University, Villanova University, University of Providence and Baylor University.

The four-star recruit eventually signed to play for the University of Oregon.

In his first year, he was one of the team’s top Defenders off the bench. After playing a season and a half with the Ducks, Kigab transferred to Boise State.

Kigab became the second-highest rated player to join the Boise State men’s basketball roster.

As a Bronco, Kigab made an immediate impact.

In his junior year as a Bronco, Kigab started in 18 games and ranked fourth on the team in scoring and rebounding.

In Kigab’s senior year, he started in 25 games, was voted All-Mountain West Second Team by coaches, averaged 11.8 points and led the Broncos with 22 blocked shots.

In 2022, Kigab utilized his fifth year to the fullest.

They led the Broncos in the title game of the Mountain West Championship against San Diego State with 11 points. He was also selected to the All-Mountain West Second Team and was crowned the Mountain West Championship MVP.

During his three-season tenure at Boise State, Kigab notched 519 total points, recorded a .500 field goal percentage and averaged 14.8 points a game.