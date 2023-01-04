Former Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton, NFL Stars Donate To Damar Hamlin’s Charity

CINCINNATI — The outpouring of support for Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin has been heartwarming over the past day and none more so than the donations to his foundation, Chasing Ms.

After his injury, Fans immediately found a GoFundMe toy drive fundraiser that Hamlin started in 2020. The original goal was $2,500—as of this writing—the total had surpassed $6 million in donations.

NFL players like Andy Dalton, Tom Brady, and Russell Wilson were all a part of that total as they supported an NFL brother.

The Daltons have a direct tie to Buffalo after the city flooded the family’s foundation with donations following the Bengals’ win over the Ravens five years ago that punched the Bills’ first playoff ticket this century.

“Years ago the amazing Buffalo Bills mafia came together and donated funds to the AJD foundation,” Jordan Dalton wrote. “Hundreds of children were impacted due to their kindness and generosity. Football is so much bigger than the game… Damar is a son, a brother. A friend, a teammate..first and most importantly Let’s please continue to pray. for the miraculous Healing of Damar Hamlin, for peace and protection over his family and loved ones, our Bills family, and for wisdom and guidance of the medical staff surrounding him! Let’s come together as a community to support a cause that is important to Damar! “

The Bills’ safety tackled Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game, and then Hamlin immediately collapsed due to cardiac arrest after getting up from the play.

Paramedics administered CPR and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the field for nearly 10 minutes before transporting him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

