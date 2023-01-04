Former Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton, NFL Stars Donate To Damar Hamlin’s Charity

CINCINNATI — The outpouring of support for Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin has been heartwarming over the past day and none more so than the donations to his foundation, Chasing Ms.

After his injury, Fans immediately found a GoFundMe toy drive fundraiser that Hamlin started in 2020. The original goal was $2,500—as of this writing—the total had surpassed $6 million in donations.

NFL players like Andy Dalton, Tom Brady, and Russell Wilson were all a part of that total as they supported an NFL brother.

