Former Barbe football player dies
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) – Former Barbe football player Hunter Brown has died.
The US Air Force Academy, where Brown, 21, was a Cadet 3rd Class and football player, announced his death Tuesday afternoon.
Brown suffered a medical emergency Monday morning while leaving his dorm on the way to class, according to the Air Force Academy. First responders were called and attempted life-saving measures.
“With heavy hearts we share the loss of a cadet,” the Academy posted on Twitter. “C3C Hunter Brown died Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and fellow cadets.”
Brown was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16 and was pursuing a major in management, and a minor in French. Brown was part of back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022 with Falcon football. Brown graduated from the US Air Force Academy Preparatory School in May 2021.
