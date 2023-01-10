Former Barbe football player dies

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) – Former Barbe football player Hunter Brown has died.

The US Air Force Academy, where Brown, 21, was a Cadet 3rd Class and football player, announced his death Tuesday afternoon.

Brown suffered a medical emergency Monday morning while leaving his dorm on the way to class, according to the Air Force Academy. First responders were called and attempted life-saving measures.

“With heavy hearts we share the loss of a cadet,” the Academy posted on Twitter. “C3C Hunter Brown died Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and fellow cadets.”

Brown was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16 and was pursuing a major in management, and a minor in French. Brown was part of back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022 with Falcon football. Brown graduated from the US Air Force Academy Preparatory School in May 2021.

We are heartbroken by the passing of one of our favorite sons. Hunter Brown was a force on and off the field. Please join the Buc Family in prayer for all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/a8pS9FOk3f — Barbe Bucs Football (@BarbeBucsFball) January 10, 2023

We are gonna miss you #40. We will never forget that walk off home run back in 2018 to send us to the state tournament. A great young man, lost way too soon. pic.twitter.com/qKHnugaEyk — Barbe Baseball (@BarbeBaseball71) January 10, 2023

