Former Badger’s unlikely late goal lifts Canadians to first Rivalry Series win over Team USA – The Rink Live

HENDERSON, Nev. – In a place where longshots sometimes pay off in a big way, a long shot on goal by a former Wisconsin star was the difference-maker in Thursday’s fourth game of the USA-Canada Women’s hockey Rivalry Series.

Sarah Nurse broke a tie late in the third period with an unlikely shot along the goal line through traffic, lifting the Canadians to a 3-2 win – their first in this seven-game series between the world’s two Women’s hockey powers.

Another former Badger, American star Hillary Knight, had forged a tie for Team USA earlier in the final period, but despite a final 20 minutes dominated by the home team, Nurse’s unlikely goal was the difference-maker.

“It’s another tight game that really could’ve gone either way,” said Team USA Coach John Wroblewski. “I thought Canada’s goaltender was really sharp and they earned a really nice bounce there, along the goal line late in the third. That seems to be the story of all the games.”

Team USA goalie Maddie Rooney finished with 13 saves, facing only two shots in the third period. For Team Canada, goalie Kristen Campbell stopped 21 shots and 12 of the 13 she faced in the final 20 minutes, allowing only Hillary Knight’s fifth goal in the first four games in this series, which has featured two games in British Columbia, one in Seattle and one in Nevada. Team USA leads the series 3-1, with Game 5 set for Monday in Los Angeles.

The Americans completely dominated the opening 10 minutes, but emerged with nothing on the scoreboard, save for a bunch of shots on goal and the game’s first power play. But a neutral zone turnover by the Canadians was the break Team USA needed, as Kendall Coyne Schofield carried the puck into the zone and zipped a last-second pass to Amanda Kessel, for a tap-in to give the home team a lead after the opening 20 minutes.

In period two, the Canadians flipped the script, holding Team USA without a shot for the first 10 minutes and tying the game when a blue line misplay sprung Jamie Lee Rattray on a breakaway. The Rush ended with the Puck slipping between Rooney’s knees and the game tied. Team Canada took the lead late in the second on a pretty back-door play.

Just three shots on the Canadian net were all Team USA could produce in the second. Although one that won’t count as a shot, and was inches away from giving the Americans the lead back, was a power-play shot by Gophers star Taylor Heise that clanked the crossbar.

“I thought we were a little lethargic in the first period and I thought we were very lethargic in the second in terms of our energy,” Wroblewski said. “We did find it in the third, but we weren’t as mentally engaged.”

1/3: Team USA forward Taylor Heise (27) had a shot thwarted by Team Canada goalie Kristen Campbell during their Rivalry Series game on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. 2/3: American Women’s hockey fans waved Old Glory during a Rivalry Series game between Team USA and Team Canada on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. 3/3: Team USA goalie Maddie Rooney deflected a shot while Team Canada forward Emily Clark went to the crease during their Rivalry Series game on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

Knight tied the game via a Solo Rush to the net, and the Americans looked poised to take the lead but Campbell was sharp down the stretch.

“It’s tough when you’re in front of a home crowd such as this one. You want to pull a win out at the end of the night,” Knight said. “But what an accomplishment to come to Vegas and host a Rivalry Series game. I hope there’s more in the future.”

There was a sizable crowd on hand inside the home rink of the AHL affiliate for the Vegas Golden Knights, the Henderson Silver Knights. It was noted that the first Team USA goal came from Kessel, whose brother Phil skates for the Golden Knights, and the second was scored by a player named “Knight.”

The final two games of the series will be played in February, when current college players will not be available for either team. Gophers star forward Grace Zumwinkle, who skated for Team USA in the 2022 Winter Olympics, was a healthy scratch on Thursday.