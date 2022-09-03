Former Auburn receiver Returns to NFL roster

Former Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams returned to the NFL on Friday when he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad.

The Denver Broncos waived Williams on Tuesday when they reduced their preseason roster to the regular-season limit of 53 active players.

Jacksonville is carrying six wide receivers on its active roster, and Williams became the second wideout on the Jaguars’ practice squad.

At Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale, Williams earned first-team All-State recognition in 2016 and 2017.

In three seasons at Auburn, Williams had 132 receptions for 2,124 yards with 17 touchdowns. On the Tigers’ career lists, Williams ranks seventh in receptions, fourth in receiving yards and tied for third in TD receptions.

Williams joined the Broncos as a sixth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The wide receiver spent most of his rookie season on Denver’s practice squad, but he played 49 offensive snaps in the Broncos’ final two games of 2021 and had a 34-yard reception against the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 2 for his only official NFL catch.

In Denver’s 2022 NFL preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 13, Williams came down with a 1-yard pass from quarterback Josh Johnson for his first touchdown in a Broncos uniform.

Each NFL team can have a practice squad of up to 16 players, but no more than six of the players can have more than two seasons of NFL experience.

Practice-squad members do everything that active-roster players do except play in the games. However, a practice-squad member can be elevated to play in three regular-season games. If a player is elevated for a fourth time, he must be signed to the active roster.

One other previously unreported transaction involving a player from an Alabama high school or college appeared on Friday’s NFL transactions report: The Las Vegas Raiders released linebacker Tae Davis from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

The former Oxford High School standout spent the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ injured reserve. But he had participated throughout the offseason in preparation for his fifth NFL season when he was released on Aug. 22. The next day, Davis signed with the Raiders. But on Tuesday, Las Vegas put Davis on injured reserve because of an undisclosed injury.

An injury settlement is an agreement between a player on injured reserve and his team that allows them to part ways immediately. Usually, the Settlement pays a player for the number of regular-season games that his injury is likely to keep him sidelined.

Davis has played in 40 NFL regular-season games since 2018. In those games, Davis was on the field for 368 defensive snaps and 411 special-teams plays. He also played in two NFL postseason games.

