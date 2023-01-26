Former Auburn football wide receiver transfers to UAB

The Auburn football program fared pretty well in the 2023 cycle when it comes to outgoing transfers versus incoming transfers. The Tigers saw ten players enter the transfer portal to look for a new home before the 2023 season, but took in 12 high-quality transfers to reload the roster.

One of the Tigers’ outgoing transfers has settled on his new program. Dazalin Worsham will play for Trent Dilfer at UAB. As a recruit, Worsham was ranked as the #503 overall prospect and the #82 wide receiver in the recruiting class of 2020, and was the #20 Recruit out of the state of Alabama. He played high school ball at Hewitt-Trussville, and is a native of the Birmingham area.

He committed to Miami in 2019, and went on to spend two years in Coral Gables. He played in a single game during his Miami career as a true freshman in 2020, and then served as a member of the practice squad in 2021.

Ahead of the 2022 season, he entered the transfer Portal and was brought to the Plains by Bryan Harsin and Ike Hilliard. He played 11 games in orange and blue, but finished up his Auburn football career with only one reception for eight yards in the game against Arkansas in addition to several punt returns.

2022 was the year of the rotating wide receivers for the Tigers as they struggled to identify a go-to receiver among the ranks. Although there were plenty of bodies and a lot of potential, the room was young and lacked experience.

Worsham is the second former Auburn Tiger to transfer to UAB, following cornerback AD Diamond, who entered the Portal mid-season in October. He came to the Plains as a member of the class of 2021, and saw no game action during his two years with Auburn football. Both players were high-quality recruits from the state of Alabama, and may find their path to success at UAB.