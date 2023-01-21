Former Auburn basketball player joins Canada’s KW Titans

A former Auburn basketball player is getting a professional opportunity in Canada.

Malik Dunbar, a former Auburn forward who played for the team for two years from 2017-19, is set to join the KW Titans of the National Basketball League of Canada according to the team’s Twitter page on Saturday. Dunbar had previously played for the G-League’s Santa Cruz Warriors.

Dunbar didn’t get a large amount of playing time at Auburn, averaging 16.2 minutes per game across the two seasons he was on the Plains. In that time, he averaged 6.1 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game and shot 42.7% from the field throughout his career with the Tigers. Before coming to Auburn, Dunbar played basketball at the College of Central Florida.

The KW Titans team that Dunbar will be joining made the league Finals in NBL Canada, but it should be noted that the league currently has just four teams (all of which play in Ontario). Dunbar and the Titans will have the opportunity to play with a bit more variety, however, as the Titans are scheduled to play two teams from The Basketball League in the Flint United and the Jamestown Jackels.

