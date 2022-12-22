Former Athletic Director Andi Myers makes a significant contribution to ISU Women’s basketball

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Former Indiana State Athletic Director Andi Myers made a $50,000 contribution to the Sycamore Women’s basketball program as announced by ISU Athletics on Thursday morning.

“It’s a pleasure for me to participate in the ‘Be So Bold’ campaign,” Myers said. “Giving back to my alma mater means a great deal to me. ISU made a difference in my life! I hope that my donation will not only make a difference for Women’s basketball but may inspire others to join me. As always, GO SYCAMORES! “

Myers dedicated almost 30 years of service at Indiana State University as a student, coach, administrator, and Intercollegiate Athletic Director.

“We’re extremely grateful to Andi Myers for this generous gift,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “She is a great Sycamore whose inspiring career as a player, coach, and Athletic director helped pave the way for women and girls in sports who came after her. We’re honored that she continues to make such a significant impact on our students’ lives.”

Myers lined up on the ISU Women’s basketball team and also played field hockey. She returned to ISU in 1982 to serve as the Indiana State Women’s basketball head coach. She was honored as the Gateway Conference Coach of the Year in 1988. Myers made the switch to Athletic administration in 1989. She served as ISU’s interim Athletic director in 1997 before being named Athletic director in 1999.

Myers was well-regarded nationally and served on a multitude of committees including the NCAA Management Council and the NCAA Infractions Committee. She was honored by the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletic Administrators as the 2002 Division I-AA Administrator of the Year. At the time of her retirement in March 2005, Myers was one of only 15 female athletic directors across all Division I schools.

Myers received the Torchbearer Award from the Indiana Commission for Women following her retirement. The award recognizes women who have made significant contributions to their communities, the State of Indiana, or to their field of work while overcoming obstacles and removing barriers to equity.

“Andi Myers’ devotion to Indiana State Athletics is second to none and we’re grateful for her continued support of our programs,” said Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales. “Her challenge to our community to continue to support the ISU Women’s basketball team will only serve to help us as we continue to Invest and build our program.”

ISU head Women’s basketball Coach Chad Killinger added, “Andi Myers is someone for whom I have a great deal of respect and admiration. She’s basically done everything there is to do within the ISU Athletic department and has had a positive impact on so many People’s lives. She is truly a trailblazer when it comes to women in athletics and we cannot thank her enough for this gift, which will help us meet a variety of needs within our program.”

Follow the Sycamores

For the latest information on the Sycamore Athletics, make sure to check out GoSycamores.com. You can also find the team on social media including Facebook and Twitter. Fans can also receive updates on Sycamore Athletics by downloading the March On App from both the App Store and the Google Play Store.