Former area basketball Coach Mel Barborak dies at 94

Melvin “Mel” Barborak, who had stints as the men’s basketball Coach at both St. Mary’s and Incarnate Word, died Oct. 7, St. Mary’s announced Friday.

Barborak was 94.

Barborak coached St. Mary’s from 1962-64 and Incarnate Word College (now Incarnate Word University) from 1985-91.

His long career also included stints coaching boys high school teams at South San, Northside (now Marshall), Alamo Heights and Jay, and a men’s professional team in Sweden. He also served as director of athletics for the Texas Christian Interscholastic League and authored a book about the emergence of basketball and baseball in the 1940s titled “The Athletic Revolution.”

A member of the St. Mary’s Athletics Hall of Fame’s Class of 1994, Barborak also coached baseball for the Rattlers after playing both baseball and basketball at the West Side institution from 1948-50.

Barborak recruited Herman “Buddy” Meyer to the Rattlers basketball team after seeing him play at Lackland Air Force Base. Meyer, a member of the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame who died in February at age 82, had a 41-year association with St. Mary’s as a star player, men’s basketball Coach and Athletic director that included Guiding the Rattlers to the NAIA Championship in 1989.

“Mel was more than a basketball coach,” St. Mary’s executive director of athletics Robert Coleman said in a statement. “Mel was a great human being who cared for his players. He was a true leader in every sense of the word who displayed integrity and compassion in every endeavour. Coach will certainly be missed, but always remembered by us.”

Barborak Retired in 1991 with 640 career wins and winning seasons in 29 of his 32 seasons as a head coach.

A Rosary will be recited for Barborak at 7 pm Oct. 31 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North (3401 Cherry Ridge Dr.) that will be part of a Visitation from 6-9 pm A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am Nov. 1 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church (4603 Manitou Dr.).

A graveside service is set for 10 am Nov. 2 at Mission Burial Park North (20900 Interstate 10 W.).

