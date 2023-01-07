Former American Soccer Star, Who Was Verbally Abused by Coach for “B**ching and Moaning” Receives Major Award

Former US College soccer player Kiersten Hening Filed a lawsuit against her former Coach in 2021. The former Virginia Tech Soccer midfielder now got a reward for her lawsuit, as she reached a Settlement with her former Coach Charles Adair.

Hening played for the Virginia Tech Hokies between 2018-20. It was an incident in 2020 that led the midfielder to file a federal lawsuit against Adair in 2021. Adair benched her for not taking a knee, and the player accused him of abusing her verbally.

A former soccer player will receive $100,000 as a settlement amount

Virginia Tech Hokies, in 2020, to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, took a knee when a Unity statement was read. However, Hening, who does not support BLM for her personal views, did not take a knee with the team.

The midfielder believed it was after the incident; the Coach started benching her and also abused her verbally. Adair created the environment that led her to leave the team and stop playing soccer, claimed Hening in her lawsuit. However, Adair and Hening have reached a Settlement over the case now, and Hening will receive $100,000 as the Settlement amount.

Attorney, who was representing Hening, claimed that the Settlement does not include acceptance of any wrongdoing by both parties. Adair is pleased that the case is closed now, and he can focus and move forward. The Settlement came shortly after the Federal Judge on December 2, 2022, allowed the lawsuit to go to trial.

The court allowed Hening’s lawsuit to go to trial a month back

Hening Filed the case against Adair alleging, “he berated her at Halftime in front of her teammates, and again at a film-review session the following week, for ‘bi***ing and moaning’ and ‘doing [her] own thing.’” However, Adai appealed to cancel the lawsuit.

A federal judge slammed Adair, who appealed against the lawsuit to cancel it, last month. Court noticed that after the incident where the player didn’t take a knee, her playing time drastically came down. Earlier, she was the player with the most minutes.

Adair defended him by saying he dropped the player for poor performances, and other players who didn’t kneel were playing normally. However, the judge did not hold these arguments and ruled in favor of Hening, allowing the case to go forward.

Now that the parties have settled the case, it will be interesting to see if Kiersten Hening returns to play soccer.