Former American Fork soccer coach Arrested on charges of child sexual abuse

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A former soccer coach has been arrested on charges of child sexual abuse in American Fork.

According to American Fork police, Michael Mark Anderson, 47, was a soccer coach for the UC Strikers and Utah FC junior teams. He reportedly coached between 2000 and 2014. He is facing multiple felony charges in connection with aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

“We have Arrested him on several counts of incidents that occurred with family members,” said American Fork Police Lt. Josh Christiansen. “During the investigation, we did uncover one incident regarding a juvenile that was on one of his soccer teams.”

Anderson remains in custody at the Utah County Jail in Spanish Fork. Police said there could be more victims.

“Due to the magnitude and number of victims we’ve already uncovered just within the family, our worry is that there are other victims out there that we’re not aware of,” Christiansen said.

Anderson is expected to return to court on Dec. 5. Police ask anyone with further information to come forward by calling 801-763-3020.

