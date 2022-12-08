Former All-Empire 8 Selection Haley Unverdorben Named Houghton Women’s Volleyball Head Coach

Women’s Volleyball | 12/8/2022 11:43:00 AM

HOUGHTON, NY – Former standout student-athlete Haley Unverdorben was named head Coach of the Houghton University Women’s volleyball program, Houghton Director of Athletics Matthew Webb announced on December 8.

Unverdorben becomes the 12th head coach in the history of the program. Two of those coaches served on a one-year interim basis, including Judy Fox this fall.

“We are excited about the future of Houghton Women’s volleyball with this announcement. Haley brings great passion and energy to the gym every day. Her love for volleyball is contagious and motivating to those around her,” said Webb. “Haley’s drive for Excellence will be evident in her program and her passion for leading and developing student-athletes will become apparent immediately. Excellence for the Glory of God has been and will continue to be evident in Houghton Women’s volleyball. Haley’s love for Houghton, and in particular Houghton Women’s volleyball, has been evident in her years as a student-athlete, and will become just as evident now in the role as our coach.”

Unverdorben makes the immediate transition from player to coach after completing a successful five-year career for the Highlanders. She brings a wealth of experience as a coach, clinician and camp director that will help her in the move.

She has served as a club Coach for the Octane Volleyball Club since 2018. She was head Coach of the 12U team in 2019 and was the 16U head Coach in 2022. She also served as an Assistant with the 18U program since 2019. This past summer , Unverdorben directed Houghton’s summer volleyball camp, providing administration and operations oversight and led instruction for 14 staff and 95 campers.

In addition to her formalized coaching experience, Unverdorben has led instruction and mentored middle and high school student-athletes through private lessons since 2020.

“Five years ago, I was Blessed to be welcomed into this loving environment as a student-athlete. Now, I couldn’t be more Thankful to start my coaching career at Houghton University,” said Unverdorben. “I’m so Grateful for President Lewis, Dr. Webb, and the rest of the athletics staff for their faith in me. I wouldn’t be the Coach I am today without the coaches I have had throughout my volleyball career. I am so happy that coaching at this university is a part of God’s plan for me. I’m super excited to build these women as strong and confident volleyball players and followers of Christ just like this program did for me.

“The Houghton University volleyball program is starting a new era. The program has seen many successes in the past, but I am excited to lead this program to flourish in new ways. Building on the tradition of great relationships that has defined Houghton Volleyball, I look forward to being recognized as a program that competes for Championships every year. That level of competitiveness is playing with Excellence for the Glory of God.”

Unverdorben concluded her Stellar playing career this fall as one of Houghton’s most prolific Setters and team leaders. The three-year captain played in 105 matches over her five seasons. She accumulated 233 kills, 820 digs, and 2,827 assists. Her assist total ranks fourth all-time in Houghton history.

She was recognized as a Second Team All-E8 selection this fall and in 2019, and was a First Team honoree in 2021. She also earned Empire 8 Player of the Week six times and was a three-time NCCAA National Student-Athlete of the Week.

Unverdorben came to Houghton after an illustrious career at Portville Central School, winning three NYSPHSAA State Championships while playing for her aunt Kelly Unverdorben. Kelly has won state titles at two different schools and seven in 11 seasons overall.

Unverdorben earned her bachelor’s degree in education and communications from Houghton in May and is currently working towards her Master’s degree in literacy education.

“It is a particular pleasure to welcome Haley as Houghton’s next head women’s volleyball coach,” said Houghton President Dr. Wayne Lewis. “I have had the privilege of watching her grow and flourish as a student leader and one of the most decorated volleyball student-athletes in Houghton’s history. I am confident that she is the right person to lead Houghton’s Women’s volleyball program.”

