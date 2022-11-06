Former Alabama defensive back makes quick return to NFL

Former Alabama defensive back Jared Mayden has made a quick return to the NFL.

Released from the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad on Thursday, the safety signed with the New York Jets’ practice squad on Saturday.

As a member of the practice squad, Mayden won’t be eligible to play in the Jets’ game on Sunday, when New York hosts the Bills for an AFC East game.

Three other players with Alabama football roots who weren’t eligible to play on Sunday Entering the weekend are now after Saturday NFL transactions:

· The Los Angeles Rams signed Offensive tackle Chandler Brewer (Florence) to their active roster from their practice squad. Brewer has been with the Rams since 2019, mainly as a practice-squad member. He played in seven games in 2019, and he has been on the field for six special-teams snaps in the past two games as a practice-squad elevation. Los Angeles plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

· The Carolina Panthers elevated running back Spencer Brown (Mortimer Jordan, UAB) from their practice squad. Carolina also elevated Brown from the practice squad for last week’s game, when he got his first opportunity to carry the ball in an NFL regular-season contest. Brown gained 27 yards on six rushing attempts in a 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons. With Chuba Hubbard out for a second straight game because of an ankle injury, Brown will back up D’Onta Foreman against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

· The Cincinnati Bengals elevated cornerback Allan George (Andalusia) from their practice squad, making him eligible to make his NFL debut against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. George survived the initial cut at the end of the preseason to the 53-player regular-season roster limit as an undrafted rookie. But Cincinnati waived him when safety Jessie Bates returned from the exempt/commissioner permission list after accepting his franchise tender. George has been on the practice squad all season, but he comes up to help with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie going on injured reserve after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in last week’s game.

Each NFL team can elevate two practice-squad members to active status each week.

Mayden has played in six NFL games since Entering the league as an undrafted Rookie with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. He had 24 special-teams plays in two games for the 49ers in 2020, and 38 defensive snaps and 62 special-teams plays in four games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.

Mark Inabinett is a sports reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter at @AMarkG1.