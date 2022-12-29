Former Alabama DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix retires from NFL

Former Alabama DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is ​​retiring from the NFL, and he’s going out as a Green Bay Packer.

The former safety recently informed Green Bay of his decision to retire with the team, and the Packers made it official. On Thursday, the team posted an announcement on Twitter, stating “Former safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix retires as a member of the Packers.”

In a statement released by Green Bay, the team praised Clinton-Dix’s contributions during his four years with the team, which were also his most productive professional years.

“Clinton-Dix was named to the Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro recognition from The Associated Press and All-NFC honors from the Pro Football Writers Association in 2016 after leading the team with a career-high five interceptions (tied for No. 5 in the NFL and No. 2 among safeties). In 2015, he led the team with a career high 117 tackles (97 solo) and recorded a career-best three sacks, the most by a Green Bay safety in a season since Mark Roman had 3½ in 2004. The Consensus All-America selection for the Crimson Tide in 2013 ranked No. 2 on the Packers with 95 tackles (73 solo) in 2014 and was named to the PFWA’s All-Rookie team.”

A former standout at Alabama, Dix was traded to the Redskins in 2018 for a fourth-round Draft pick. He bounced around to several teams, including stints on the Bears’ and Bronco’s practice squads before becoming a free agent.