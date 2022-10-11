Former Aggie Basketball Great Released By Memphis Grizzlies

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggie basketball Justin Bean has been released by the Memphis Grizzlies as they prepare their roster for the NBA season.

The Grizzlies announced the roster move on Monday, October 10.

Bean had previously signed a contract with the Los Angeles Clippers after he went undrafted following the 2022 NBA Draft.

The @memgrizz today announced the team signed Matthew Hurt and Sean McDermott. In addition, the Grizzlies waived Justin Bean and Jacob Gilyard. pic.twitter.com/zXclqnb6pN — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) October 10, 2022

About Justin Bean

Bean (6-7, 210) recorded three points and two rebounds in six minutes in one preseason appearance after signing with the Grizzlies on September 23. The 25-year-old went unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft after playing four seasons at Utah State .

When he arrived at Utah State, Bean was a walk-on during the 2017-18 season, using his redshirt.

As a redshirt freshman in 2018-19, Bean appeared in 29 games, averaging 4.1 points in 12.1 minutes per game. During his sophomore campaign in 2019-20, Bean was named third-team All-Mountain West and was selected to the All-Mountain West defensive team. He improved his averages to 11.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Bean’s numbers went down a little bit during the 2020-21 season, posting 11.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. His final season with the Aggies was his best, bumping his scoring average to 17.4 points per game and his rebounding to 9.9.

With Beans contributions, Utah State made the NCAA Tournament twice, following the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons. The 2018-19 team received the highest tournament seeding in program history, falling in the first round as an eight-seed.

Selected to the Mountain West All-Defensive team, Bean was also named second-team All-Mountain West. Bean is in the top five of many records in Utah State history. He holds the school record for most 10+ rebound games with 57, second in career rebounds with 1,027, second in career double-doubles with 46, fifth in career steals with 161 and tied for eighth with 126 career games played.

He is also in the record books for single-season accomplishments, including second in school history with 20 double-doubles during the 2022 season, fifth in single-season rebounds with 356 in 2021 and fifth in single-season minutes played with 1,203 in 2022 .

Follow @bpreece24