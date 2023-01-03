‘Forgot Where It Went’: Golf Fans Go Berserk As 46th United States POTUS Joe Biden Loses His Golf Ball

It is not uncommon for golfers to lose their balls while playing a round of golf. It can happen to even the most skilled players. Furthermore, it appears that President Joe Biden may have experienced the shallow feeling while playing a round of golf in the US Virgin Islands. While the State Secret Service searched for the ball, they left empty-handed. However, an 8-year-old has found the ball, with his parents planning to keep it as a memento.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joe Biden loses golf ball

The 46th President of the United States was enjoying the festive period with a round of golf with his grandson, 16-year-old, Hunter. Like many former Presidents behind, Biden enjoys playing the sport in his leisure time. While golfing at the Buccaneer Golf Course in the US Virgin Islands, he reportedly lost a ball after one of his drives.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Accompanying the present POTUS, the Secret Service agents, led by the commander-in-chief, got together to find the missing ball. They were pictured searching for it among the shrubbery, but to no avail.

The search operation made a buzz among netizens on social media. Many reacted to the news, with some responding hilariously to Biden’s lost ball. Here’s a selection of those tweets.

Biden’s lost ball found by 8-year-old

Long after Biden had left, an 8-year-old boy, without any help, was successful in discovering the missing golf ball. The DelGiacco family was planning to go to town to play some tennis, but upon hearing the President’s arrival, changed plans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – JUNE 4: The Swilcan Bridge with the par 4 18th hole and the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews Clubhouse behind on the Old Course at St Andrews, on June 4, 2004 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by David Alexander/Getty Images)

“We were going to town to play tennis and we heard the president was playing golf that day,” Ellie DelGiacco, an oncologist, said. Her son, 8-year-old Dominick, was keen-eyed on getting a sniff of the ball, eventually finding it out during his ride on a golf cart with his parents.

“So we took the golf cart and as we were driving we found a golf ball on the side of the road,” DelGiacco said. Her husband, Mike, further revealed that the ball was about 15 feet away from the course’s first hole.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Making the news of the discovery, the DelGiacco family was happy to have found the lost ball, offering to give it back to the President. However, they also planned to keep it as a memorable memento if otherwise.

Watch This Story: Paige Spiranac Reveals If She Will Ever Remarry