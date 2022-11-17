Forging Community through Mentorship – Pratt

Over a month this fall, Pratt>FORWARD invited 10 Emerging artists to the second edition of the program launched in 2021 by Pratt Fine Arts. This was the first iteration of Pratt>FORWARD to be in person and was held at Newlab, a center of invention located in the Brooklyn Navy Yard where participants connected to practitioners across creative fields, from fine arts to technology.

Pratt>FORWARD was co-founded and is co-directed by Mickalene Thomas, BFA Fine Arts ’00, and Fine Arts Chair Jane South. It supports artists at the beginning of their careers, with each participant selected from an open call, receiving a full scholarship to attend.

“Pratt>FORWARD is a unique mentorship program,” Thomas said. “Its model and main purpose are to provide professional tools and knowledge so that artists can confidently develop a sustainable career. We have exceeded our own expectations by creating standards for artists’ professional development within the market. This year’s cohort of artists’ desire to absorb all the information is a testament to the need for this mentorship program.”

“For our first in-person Pratt>FORWARD to be housed at Newlab was a game changer for the program,” South said. “We could not be more delighted with how the Pratt>FORWARD 2022 artist cohort seized the opportunity to inhabit the space and create community with each other. Without exception, people who attended our public events or visited as Mentors and dialogue session guests commented on the atmosphere of warmth, generosity, joy, and creative focus that this group generated. We have something very special here and look forward to building on it in the future.”

The Pratt>FORWARD 2022 artists were Mary Enoch Elizabeth Baxter, Taisha Carrington, Jennifer Chia-Ling Ho, Mario Joyce, Kirsten Leach, Kristyn McKinney, Sajjad Musa, Mieyoshi Ragernoir, Vessna Scheff, and Yamico. They included recent Pratt graduates as well as other Emerging artists with interdisciplinary and community-engaged practices.

“I think the emphasis on development for emerging artists is really special about this program,” said Vessna Scheff. “Having very grounded, casual, and comfortable conversations around all aspects of the art world is critical, and relationships between artists are instrumental and foundational. Not many Residencies have such a strong emphasis on them.”