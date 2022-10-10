Forget the museum. Local artists deserve respect. | Opinion

Artists receive great admiration and recognition when their art is displayed in art museums, homes and public spaces. However, people fail to acknowledge the local artists that beautify their communities and inspire passion in other aspiring artists.

Local artists should receive more recognition for their work because their creativity is an act of service for local communities.

Local artists are art teachers, small business owners and commissioned artists who share their passion solely to serve others. However, their art tends to be overlooked in favor of the fine arts.

“I think there could be a tendency to undervalue local artists,” said Fullerton Illustrator and muralist Carla Roque. “Sometimes it can be undervalued because they are taken for granted.”

Although local artists deserve more recognition for their work, that does not mean that fine artists deserve less recognition. Fine artists also struggle to find opportunities to expand their reputation in the art industry.

“It’s a really tough industry to be a part of for many reasons,” said Jennifer King, a Professor for visual arts at Cal State Fullerton. “You have to find your own way after graduation. There’s not really anyone there to help guide you.”

Instead of pushing down one group in favor of another, both local and fine artists should uplift one another.

Public art brings economic and social value to communities, according to an article from YES! Magazine. Whether it is used as a marketing tool for small businesses or as murals for public spaces, public art represents a city’s history and communal growth. It is essential to solidifying a community’s identity and character.

Another way public art enhances communities is by providing opportunities to local residents. Roque said volunteers can help artists create murals and other illustrations. These projects can create a sense of cohesion and togetherness.

Local artists improve communities through public art that represents the people living in them. This contributes to a city’s goal of honoring and recognizing its people.

However, local artists do not receive as much recognition as fine artists because they do not abide by the same rules.

Katherine Dresser, a graphic designer and CSUF alumna, said public art is rarely signed by the artist. This makes it difficult for people to acknowledge and contact the artist.

Fine art is typically signed by the artist or includes a placard with the title and artist’s name. Usually, people are able to know the artist and view their collection of finished works online or in art galleries. In contrast, local artists must rely on alternative ways to receive recognition for their work.

“We can make all the best art in the world but if no one sees it, then you can’t really sell it and continue to make art as a full-time artist,” said artist and small business owner Brandon Maldonado in an email . “Social media is the biggest gap closer in terms of advertising power.”

Maintaining social media relevance adds to local artists’ responsibilities. In addition to seeking commissioned art opportunities, local artists must grow their reputation on social media to gain public support and receive recognition for their work.

We must continue to create more spaces for local artists to give them a platform to share their work. Another great way of using social media to support local artists is by publicizing their creations and interacting with their posts.

There are DIY art venues with multi-use spaces and a collection of art where all ages are welcome and accessible to the public, according to a Medium article. By having spaces where local artists can interact with each other and the public, it is a great way to help start the local artists’ journey.

“There’s a lot of hustle involved in making connections and finding ways to make art happen,” Roque said.

Roque said giving local artists more opportunities to produce public artwork is the best type of recognition artists can receive. Local cities and businesses can hire these artists and give them more projects to work on.

The public should support local artists by attending local art events where artists display their work or sell original products as vendors.

Check for local artists on social media and commission some of their artwork. They may also be selling some printed versions of their artwork, which you can buy to show your support.

Most of all, vocalize support to any local artist you come across. Show your appreciation to art vendors, mural painters, art teachers and small business owners. Extend your support for local artists to small businesses, community centers, schools and city buildings that can hire these artists to fulfill commissioned projects.