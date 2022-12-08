Forest Wildcats high school boys soccer ties West Port Wolf Pack

It was West Port’s game to lose down the stretch. The Wolf Pack led by two goals against Forest deep into the second half of Wednesday night’s match and had all the momentum.

The Wildcats’ sense of urgency peaked with their backs against the wall. It was time to put points on the board or suffer their first loss of the high school soccer season.

In the 86th minute, Brantley Wigginton sprinted down the field with the ball to score the first Forest goal. Three minutes later, senior Ryan Gorman knotted the game 2-2 – and that’s the way it ended.

“A 2-0 lead in soccer is the worst lead to have because the next goal is crucial,” West Port Coach Robert Boland said. “If we get it, we’re up three; if they get it, they have the momentum.

