Forest looking to end Longest goal drought in 52 years versus Man United

Nottingham Forest will be looking to end any chances of setting a negative club record when they face Manchester United in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

After the seven matches which took place on Boxing Day, Forest now sit in 19th position in the table, one point adrift of 17th-placed Everton.

However, should Steve Cooper‘s side earn a surprise win at Old Trafford, they can move as high as 15th spot, depending on Bournemouth’s result versus Chelsea.

Despite their placing in the league, Forest have been producing their best form of 2022-23, recording three successive wins in all competitions.

Victories have been posted against Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Blackburn Rovers, the success over Palace coming in between two triumphs in the EFL Cup.

Forest will be confident of upsetting the odds at the Theater of Dreams, but current form and history are not in their favor.

The East Midlands Giants have failed to score a single goal in their last five away fixtures, their longest such run in 52 years.

Forest succumbed heavily at Manchester City and Leicester City before losing out to a penalty in the 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A goalless draw was then earned at Brighton & Hove Albion before they went down 5-0 at Arsenal on October 30.

Between September and December in 1970, Forest went as many as seven league games without finding the back of the net.

If Forest do not get on the scoresheet versus United, they will be left to try to avoid matching that streak against Southampton on January 4.

Forest are already on a six-match losing streak against their next opponents, although the teams have not met since United won 8-1 at the City Ground back in 1999.

