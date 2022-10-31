Foreman’s book to help children cope through divorce | Literature

KOTZEBUE, Alaska – Cherokee Nation citizen Sherry Foreman hopes to help start conversations about divorce through her second book, “A Cat, A Bat, and A Rat: Your parents’ decision to divorce is not your fault.”

“It’s always been a topic that I’ve wanted to incorporate in some type of writing or some type of media platform because in my travels and experiences, divorce has always been prevalent,” Foreman, who has a Ph.D. in Psychology and is from Vian, Oklahoma, said. “It’s always been something that people had a difficult time even talking about.”

Foreman’s book focuses on a young Native child who is struggling with her parents’ decision to divorce.

“What happens is the animals… are supportive of how she feels and pretty much encourage her to let her know that it’s not her fault that her parents decided to divorce,” she said.

As being someone who experienced her own parents’ divorce, Foreman said in most cases “no one considers how will the children feel.”

“I want to provide something so it will open up an opportunity for others to communicate about it because a lot of times the decision is made, but no one considers how will the children feel. They just get the aftermath of the decision,” she said. “I think that breaking up the family foundation makes it very, very difficult for a child to kind of put those pieces together because they’re grasping it, ‘OK, why did this happen? Is it my fault?’ And that’s pretty much the premise of my book.”

Currently, Foreman is in Alaska where she is working with local schools through a Psychology program in educational leadership. She said while working with the more than 10 schools in her hub of Kotzebue, she noticed divorce and children navigating the topic was more prevalent than she imagined.

“I was really shocked because I thought that being Alaska, that there wasn’t a need for that. And I was totally wrong. There is a huge need,” she said. “They have none of the amenities that the average person would have access to in the lower 48 (states). So, that brings a lot of hardship because if somebody’s going to have to travel to earn an income and take care of their family, they’re going to be away for a long period of time. Sometimes that causes a downfall between the mother and the father, and it just doesn’t work out. That’s when divorce most likely comes into play.”

Foreman said she hopes to get the book into different schools and organizations to help children who may need help understanding their parents’ divorce.

“I’m going to try to get it into different schools or different organizations so that they could use that as a tool to open up an atmosphere, so that kids have an opportunity to be heard because a lot of times they’re not heard she said.

“A Cat, A Bat, and A Rat: Your parents’ decision to divorce is not your fault,” can be found on Amazon.