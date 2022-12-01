Forecasting what Texas football will look like in 2023

The Texas Longhorns are likely going to look a lot different next season on offense. For starters, arguably the No. 1 player in college football is expected to go to the NFL Draft.

Bijan Robinson won’t win the Heisman Trophy this season, but if we gave him a video game rating I’m sure he’d receive a near perfect score. The loss of Robinson will leave a sizable void for Texas to fill.

There are a couple of players Texas will ask to have bigger roles for the team next season. Xavier Worthy and Ja’Tavion Sanders figure to be the Featured Offensive players after being more run dominant in 2022.

A host of defensive impact players could come back for the Longhorns. Texas defensive Coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski would thrive building around Cornerstone players line Jaylan Ford, Ryan Watts, Jahdae Barron and Barryn Sorrell.

Here’s what to expect at each position.

Quarterback

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK

Quinn Ewers is the favorite to start next season. I expect him to grow into the answer Texas has been looking for at the position. If he doesn’t, Maalik Murphy or Arch Manning should be excellent alternatives. Whoever ultimately wins the job should have a good season in Steve Sarkisian’s third year in Austin.

Running back

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathon Brooks is the favorite to win the starting job after Bijan Robinson passes him the torch. That said, Texas could have a four-headed monster at the position. Keilan Robinson and Jaydon Blue will push for carries while Cedric Baxter comes in with alpha potential.

Wide Receiver

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In an ideal scenario, the 2023 Squad is built around Xavier Worthy. Isaiah Neyor and Agiye Hall have playmaking ability to break big plays for Texas.

Johntay Cook will bring five-star receiving talent to Sarkisian’s five-star culture. Among returning underclassmen, Brenen Thompson and Savion Red will add unique skill sets to keep defenses off balance. The Longhorns might add another receiver through the portal.

Story continues

Tight End

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

Ja’Tavion, Ja’Tavion, Ja’Tavion. I’m sure plenty of tight ends with the chance to see the field, but Sanders will receive the lion’s share of receiving targets at the position. On the off chance that Texas pulls the Duce Robinson upset, the offense could revolve more around the position.

Offensive Line

Ut Ksu Football Mlc 00335

Kelvin Banks, Hayden Conner, Jake Majors and Cole Hutson figure to start again. Devon Campbell and Cam Williams could have breakout seasons, while Neto Umeozulu and Malik Agbo will also push for playing time.

Defensive Line

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas could go back to a 2-4-5 look next season. The emergence of Barryn Sorrell as a pass rusher helps. Byron Murphy, Moro Ojomo and T’Vondre Sweat would be a formidable group of tackles from which to choose.

Linebacker

Ut Baylor Football 02748

If Jaylan Ford returns, we’re talking about a potential All-American linebacker. Texas will push to add Anthony Hill who could start right away.

Secondary

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas will not lack in the secondary, barring Portal surprises. Jahdae Barron, Ryan Watts and Jerrin Thompson are a strong core. Terrance Brooks, Kitan Crawford, Derek Williams and BJ Allen could raise the group’s ceiling.

Story Originally appeared on Longhorns Wire