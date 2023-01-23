Fore! Things: Jon Rahm’s Rampage and Adam Scott’s schedule snafu

1. Jon Rahm is 54 under par in eight rounds of golf in 2023, among several reasons why he has won both of his starts.

2. Rahm has now won four of his last seven worldwide starts, and also has a second, fourth and eighth.

3. And now Rahm Headlines the Farmers Insurance Open field, where he won the 2021 US Open and the 2017 Farmers.

Jon Rahm watches a shot in the final round of the 2023 American Express.

Jon Rahm could hardly be any hotter, and this week Returns to a course that’s been very good to him.

