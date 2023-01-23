Fore! Things: Jon Rahm’s Rampage and Adam Scott’s schedule snafu

More Weekly Read: LIV Golf Hopes CW Deal Bears Fruit | The Plight of the DP World Tour | LIV Golf’s Schedule Saga

Fore! Things

1. Jon Rahm is 54 under par in eight rounds of golf in 2023, among several reasons why he has won both of his starts.

2. Rahm has now won four of his last seven worldwide starts, and also has a second, fourth and eighth.

3. And now Rahm Headlines the Farmers Insurance Open field, where he won the 2021 US Open and the 2017 Farmers.

Jon Rahm could hardly be any hotter, and this week Returns to a course that’s been very good to him. Andy Abeyta/USA TODAY Network

4. Rahm is one of five top-10 players in the world entered, along with Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris. Past Champs Justin Rose and Jason Day, along with Defending Champion Luke List, are also in the field.

Fore! More Things

1. Adam Scott is skipping the WM Phoenix Open in two weeks because he made a scheduling mistake and thought it preceded Pebble Beach instead of following it. Scott, who went home to Australia, did not want to return for one designated event in Phoenix and then take a week off. As it is, he will get an opt-out for the Phoenix event and return at Riviera for the Genesis Invitational.

2. The Farmers Insurance Open will begin on Wednesday and is the only PGA Tour event with a Saturday finish. It is the second straight year the tournament has opted to finish early in order to avoid going up against the AFC and NFC Championship games on Sunday.

3. Richard Bland tied for 10th at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the highest finish among the LIV Golf members who competed in the DP World Tour event won by Victor Perez. Henrik Stenson tied for 20th.

4. There are 73 days until the first round of the Masters.