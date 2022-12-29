Fore! Local golf industry recap for 2022

One of the year’s first big local golf stories was the sale of Hanover Golf Club to local foursome Dale Foley, Nick Foley, Ben Foley and Jake Albritton. They paid $1.4 million for the 60-year-old course.

Soon after, Henrico County-owned Belmont Golf Course celebrated its first year with a new look and new management. The historic century-old course is now managed by First Tee of Greater Richmond, which transformed the layout of the course in a bid to drive more business. The first year of the new format exceeded expectations.

New life for old courses

While Hanover and Belmont continue on, a trio of local courses took steps towards their next chapter.

Glenwood Golf Club closed after 95 years as it is set to be purchased by a Developer and turned into a subdivision.

A local nonprofit unveiled its idea to transform the long-dormant Royal Virginian Golf Course in Goochland into a memorial for those who died from COVID. Some locals are skeptical of the plan, particularly residents of the surrounding neighborhood.

Down in Prince George County, the owner of a neighboring Brewery wants to revive the long-shuttered Jordan Point Golf Club. Hani Atallah purchased the Riverfront property for $3.5 million and filed plans for a permit to host weddings and other events and add biking trails, pickleball courts, a dog park, a pool, a driving range and potentially a 9-hole course.

Over in Midlothian, Rockwood Golf Park closed for business as it is and the shopping center next door will make way for hundreds of residential units.

Belts, Cocktails and practice swings

Ancillary golf businesses had a busy year in the region.

JT Spencer, a Henrico-based company that makes belts embroidered with country club and golf course logos, was acquired by golf hat giant Imperial and its parent company Paramount Apparel. JT Spencer will continue to operate from its local facility as usual.

A local physician turned his favorite golf cocktail into a fast-growing business, as he created a line of canned beverages such as the Transfusion.

In the city near Scott’s Addition, two Brothers opened an indoor golf simulator center, adding to several such venues locally.

Golftec, a national chain of golf swing clinics, opened its second storefront in the Richmond market, looking to Capture spillover in Midlothian from its Short Pump shop.

Two tourneys – one from the PGA and one from BizSense

The annual Dominion Energy Charity Classic put is a show once again at CCV, bringing some of golf’s biggest names to town. One notable name didn’t make the trip, but it didn’t pose a problem for the DECC’s successful run.

And Richmond BizSense Hosted its First Citizens Bank Invitational at the Federal Club. Thirty-one teams competed, but only one took home bragging rights. Stay tuned in the New Year for details on the next BizSense golf outing.