Fore Factory Indoor Golf Opens Its Doors in Clarion :: exploreClarion.com

CLARION, Pa. (EC) – Fore Factory, an indoor golf simulation experience at 849 East Main Street in Clarion is open for business.

(Pictured above: Fore Factory Partners Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser stand in front of one of two new golf Simulation bays.)

For avid golfers in Western Pennsylvania, winter is the worst season of the year. If you want to hit the links, you either need to head south or find an indoor alternative. Until yesterday, the latter was hard to find anywhere nearby.

(Pictured above: Todd Harriger, Makaya Bellotti, Matthew Paulsen, and Corey Snyder play a round of golf at a simulated Pebble Beach golf course.)

Business partners Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser are betting that there are many golfers in the area who, like them, are eager to swing their clubs in a heated indoor space. They also hope that less fanatical players might want to give it a go.

“We want to offer something for the regular golfer, but we also want to cater to the community to just give them something to do,” Cyphert told exploreClarion.com last month while the facility was still under construction. “A skating rink is not just for skaters, and a Bowling alley isn’t just for bowlers. We want to have a place where the avid golfer can come in and get their swings in all year, but we also want a place where family and friends can come in and have fun.”

(Pictured above: A look at Simulator #2 at Fore Factory.)

“It’s like a hybrid of entertainment and sport,” Kiser added. “The technology is advanced enough for an actual golfer to come in and work on their game.”

Inside Fore Factory’s simulators, players stand on a grass-like pad and hit real golf balls with real clubs into a virtual fairway. The simulators use projectors, cameras, and an industrial-grade screen—one that can take a beating from thousands of golf balls and still look good—to give the player a lifelike experience.

“On average, it takes one golfer an hour to play 18 holes,” Cyphert says.

(Pictured above: The owners insist that golf is a game of integrity, so at Fore Factory even paying for Snacks is on the Honor system.)

The game is much faster than on a traditional course because you don’t spend any time walking from shot to shot. Players also have the choice not to play a course at all, opting instead for a driving range.

Players are able to bring their own clubs and balls, or they can rent them from Fore Factory.

To book an appointment, visit forefactorygolf.com.

