Fordham Men’s Basketball Atlantic 10 Schedule Released

2022-2023 Fordham Men’s Basketball Schedule | 2022-2023 Fordham Men’s Basketball schedule (.pdf)

Bronx, NY – The 2022-2023 Fordham University men’s basketball Atlantic 10 schedule was released today. It features five nationally televised Atlantic 10 contests among the Rams’ 18 conference contests.

For the ninth straight year, the Fordham men’s Atlantic 10 18-game schedule will consist of nine home and nine away contests, with the Rams facing four opponents in a home-and-away series. First-year head coach Keith Urgo ‘s Squad will face Davidson, Duquesne, Rhode Island, and St. Bonaventure twice during the 2022-2023 season.

The Rams will make five appearances on national television during the Atlantic 10 season, four coming on the USA Network and one on the CBS Sports Network.

Head Coach Keith Urgo

In addition to the home games with Davidson, Duquesne, Rhode Island, and St. Bonaventure, the Rams will host Dayton, George Washington, Massachusetts, Saint Joseph’s, and Saint Louis in the historic Rose Hill Gym.

Besides the return trips to Davidson, Duquesne, Rhode Island, and St. Bonaventure, Fordham will play Atlantic 10 Conference road contests at George Mason, La Salle, Loyola, Richmond, and VCU in 2022-2023.

The 2022-2023 conference season will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 28 with a pair of games, including a nationally-televised contest featuring Davidson at Fordham on CBS Sports Network. Through the course of the 2022-23 season, there will be 57 televised conference games, eight televised non-conference games and three conference games on NBC digital as part of the A-10 package. Each of the league’s 15 teams will make at least three appearances on national TV. Loyola Chicago, which joined the league on July 1, will play its first-ever Atlantic 10 game on Saturday, Dec. 31 when George Washington visits the Ramblers. LUC’s first nationally televised A-10 game will be the following Wednesday, Jan. 4, when CBS Sports Network will carry Loyola at Davidson.

For the 14th straight year, the Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship Final will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network and will also stream live on Paramount+ as part of the network’s overall NCAA Selection Sunday coverage. In total, 11 games of the 2023 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship at Barclays Center will be nationally broadcast with the opening round games streaming live, exclusively on ESPN+. NBC Sports will carry the second round and the quarterfinals on USA Network, and CBS Sports Network will air the Saturday semifinal games.

“Announcing our conference and TV schedule always means that the start of A-10 Basketball is right around the corner! The addition of Loyola Chicago has enhanced an already robust schedule and television package,” stated Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade. “This should be an exciting season for our fans, with every game available thanks to our three media partners, ESPN, CBS Sports and NBC Sports.”