Fordham Football Partners with SNY

Bronx, NY – Fordham University is excited to announce a partnership with SNY to televise three football games from Jack Coffey Field, which started on September 17, with the Homecoming win over UAlbany.

“I am thrilled to announce our continued partnership with SNY,” said Fordham director of athletics Ed Kull . “We saw great alumni and fan engagement from our basketball broadcasts last season and are confident we will continue to grow the Fordham Athletics brand with our exposure on SNY. Working with the leader in the New York Sports television industry ensures the profile of not only the athletics department, but the University as a whole will continue to be elevated.

SNY, “The home of New York sports”, is the official television home of the New York Mets and Jets. SNY features unparalleled access to the New York Mets with more than 120 live telecasts each season – all produced in HD – as well as other Emmy Award winning Mets entertainment programming. As the TV home of the New York Jets, the network delivers over 250 hours of year-round – exclusive – in-depth New York Jets content. As New York’s leader in local sports coverage, SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through five nightly sports and entertainment programs – broadcast in state-of-the-art HD – from the network’s street-level studio in the heart of Manhattan. SNY’s programming roster also includes classic sports programming, critically acclaimed original entertainment shows and exclusive interview and magazine programs.

The other two games to be broadcast on SNY are:

Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Stony Brook, 6 PM

Sat., Nov. 12 vs. Lafayette, 1 PM