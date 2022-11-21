Fordham Football Earns NCAA FCS Championship Bid

Bronx, NY – The 2022 Fordham University football team had their moment recognized by the NCAA today as the Rams received an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA FCS Championships. The Rams will open the Championship at the University of New Hampshire on Saturday, November, 26, at 2:00 pm

Fordham went 9-2 during the regular season with eth only losses being by one point in overtime to eighth-seeded Holy Cross, and a 58-51 loss at FBS Ohio, who leads the MAC East division with a 6-1 record, 8- 3 overalls.

The Rams are led by a record-setting offense, guided by a senior quarterback Tim DeMorat , who has completed 301 of 458 passes for 4,561 yards and 53 touchdowns. He leads the NCAA FCS in passing yards/game (414.6), passing touchdowns (53), and total offense (417.4 yards/game). DeMorat has set the school and Patriot League records for most passing touchdowns in a season (53) and career (120) and most passing yards in a season (4,561). He also set school career records for completions (1,007) and passing yards (13,124).

DeMorat has a plethora of skilled receivers with three recording more than 1,000 receiving yards this year. The Fordham receiving corps is led by seniors Fotis Kokosioulis , who has 89 catches for 1,180 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is second in the NCAA FCS in receptions per game (8.1), receiving yards/game (107.3), and receiving touchdowns. Kokosioulis’ 14 touchdowns ties the Fordham single season record while his 35 career touchdown catches is a school record.

Joining Kokosioulis in recording a 1,000-yard receiving season are Seniors Dequece Carter and MJ Wright . Carter has 55 receptions for 1,115 yards while Wright has 57 catches for 1,061 yards.

Grad student running back Trey Sneed became the tenth Ram to Rush for more than 1,000 yards, gaining 1,002 so far in 2022.

As a team, the Rams are averaging 612.1 yards/game and 421.4 passing yards/game, both Tops in the NCAA FCS, along with 50.2 points/game, second in the nation. Historically, the Fordham offense would rank second all-time in the NCAA FCS, surpassed only by the 1984 Mississippi Valley team, which averaged 640.1 yards/game.

This will be Fordham’s sixth NCAA FCS Championship appearance, the first since 2015. The Rams and the Wildcats met in the second round of the 2014 championship, a 44-19 win by the top-ranked Wildcats in Durham, NH