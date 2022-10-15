Ford Wins Stephens Cup, Men’s Golf Earns No. 1 Seed

Tar Heel sophomore David Ford won the individual title by four shots with one of the lowest 54-hole scores in school history and the University of North Carolina men’s golf team earned the No. 1 seed after the final round of stroke play at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.

Carolina will play Florida State, which finished stroke play in second place, in the Cup’s Championship match on Wednesday.

Ford won his first Collegiate title at 16-under-par 200, four shots ahead of Oklahoma State’s Jonas Baumgartner. The Peachtree Corners, Ga., native shot 68-62-70, which included 21 birdies and just three bogeys (all in the first round) and one double bogey (on the 16th hole today).

All five Tar Heels finished in the top 10. Austin Greaser (71-68-68) tied for fourth at 9-under 207, Ryan Burnett (67-71-70) and Peter Fountain (68-71-69) tied for sixth at 8-under 208 and Dylan Menante (69-72-70) tied for 10th at 5-under 211.

Carolina played 14 of its 15 individual rounds under par and one at even par.

Ford’s 16 under par total is the fifth best in UNC history and his 200 strokes also tie for the fifth fewest over 54 holes by a Tar Heel.

Carolina shot 272-272-277 for a 43-under-par 821 total. The Seminoles finished at 23-under 841, three shots ahead of Stanford. Texas was fourth at 856, Arkansas and Notre Dame tied for fifth at 858 and Oklahoma State was seventh at 861.

Carolina’s 821 total at Seminole, a Top 100 US course, ties its season best (also at Notre Dame) and equals the third lowest 54-hole total in UNC history. The 43-under score to par is the second best in UNC history behind the 49 under at the 2017 Tar Heel Intercollegiate at UNC Finley Golf Course.