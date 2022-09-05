Ford 2nd In Playoff, Men’s Golf 3rd At Notre Dame

Colorado’s Dylan McDermott defeated the North Carolina sophomore David Ford on the fourth playoff hole for the individual title and Florida held off the Tar Heels and Georgia Southern for the team Championship Monday in the Fighting Irish Classic at Notre Dame’s Warren Golf Course.

Ford reached the two-man playoff after shooting his second consecutive 6-under-par 64. He and McDermott finished 54 holes in regulation at 10-under 200. Ford made two birdies and an eagle in the final five holes to match his Collegiate low round for the second time in as many days to draw even with McDermott. The Peachtree Corners, Ga., native became the second Tar Heel ever to shoot 64 or better twice in the same tournament ( Ryan Gerard shot 64-64 in the first two rounds of the 2022 NCAA Yale Regional).

Ford shot 72-64-64 to set his 54-hole Collegiate best at 200 and tied his best career finish (he was second at the 2021 Williams Cup at Eagle Point in Wilmington, NC).

He was one of three Tar Heels to finish in the top seven at Notre Dame. Senior Dylan Menante tied for fifth at 7-under 203 (65-68-70) and fifth-year senior Ryan Burnett tied for seventh at 6-under 204 (71-65-68).

Junior Peter Fountain tied for 48th at 6-over 216, senior George McNeely tied for 54th as an individual entry at 7-over 217 and senior Kenan Poole tied for 68th at 12-over 222.

Florida entered the final round two shots ahead of Carolina. The Gators and Tar Heels tied today, both shooting 4-under-par 276. Georgia Southern had the low round of the day at 12-under 268 to move ahead of UNC by a stroke into second place.

The Gators won the tournament with a 21-under 819 total. Georgia Southern was second at 20 under, UNC finished third at -19, host Notre Dame was fourth at 16 under and Colorado fifth at -7.

Carolina equaled its third-best 54-hole total at 821 strokes.

Carolina Returns to competition Sept. 16-18 at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational at the North Course at Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois.