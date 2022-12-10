Forced Turnovers Help UCLA Men’s Basketball Run Away From Denver

A tight battle in the first half turned into a borderline blowout down the stretch thanks to the Bruins defense showing up when it mattered.

Well. 19 UCLA men’s basketball (8-2, 2-0 Pac-12) defeated Denver (8-3, 0-0 Summit League) by a score of 87-64 Saturday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins opened the second half with a 17-0 run and led by as many as 32 points, thanks in large part to their significant advantage in points off turnovers.

