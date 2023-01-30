‘Forced Into Loving Tiger’: Michelle Wie West Once Revealed the Truth Behind Choosing the Golf Legend as Her Role Model as a Kid

Tiger Woods is undoubtedly one of the most successful players to have played professional golf. Inspiration to millions of fans and avid golfers, Woods has left an impact on younger professionals as well. And his admirers often talk about how his performances have taught them to do better. Moreover, 33-year-old Michelle Wie West recently talked about how Woods played an important role in her career as a pro!

Tiger Woods’ impact on Michelle Wie West’s career

The 15x major winner has made enough records for young players to watch and learn for a lifetime. Despite all his injuries and surgeries, Woods continues to turn up in tournaments and give his level best. And that is one of the most inspiring things about the golf star. And it is not just for the younger generation.

People of all ages look up to the former Masters Champion when it comes to playing professional golf. Even his Greatest rival, Phil Mickelson has great respect for the golfer. Adding up to the players that got highly impacted due to Woods was LPGA Tour professional Michelle Wie West.

Becoming the youngest player to qualify for the USGA Amateur Championship at the age of 10, West had something different about her skills! But during an episode of Golf.com’s podcast, she revealed how Tiger Woods was one of the biggest role models for her, thanks to her father.

“My dad had a photo of his backswing in his wallet” she revealed. “You know like in the clear part of your Wallet where you usually put your kids’, like your book photo in there.” When the host tried to get more details about the photo, West said, “top of the backswing”. She said it was an extremely beautiful picture and even called it a work of art.

As per her further statements, it looked like her love for Woods began because of her father. “I think I was like forced into loving Tiger as a kid” she added. West also admitted to having Tiger Woods’ swing sequence photos on her bedroom walls. And that is what led her to actually consider the GOAT as her Hero in professional golf!

