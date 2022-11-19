Forbes Scores 24, Women’s Basketball Falls to Massachusetts, 77-67

Next Game: at Merrimack College 11/21/2022 | 7:00 pm ET NEC Front Row Nov. 21 (Mon) / 7:00 pm ET at Merrimack College

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Senior guard McKenzie Forbes scored a team and season-high 24 points, but Harvard University Women’s basketball fell to the University of Massachusetts, 77-67, on Friday night at Lavietes Pavilion.

The Crimson (2-1) led for over 28 minutes in the contest and grabbed a 67-66 lead with 3:09 remaining on a 3-pointer from Forbes before the Minutewomen (3-1) – a team receiving votes in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll – scored the game’s final 11 points.

Harvard Highlights

Senior guard McKenzie Forbes scored a team-high 24 points on 8-of-18 field goals, 4-of-12 3-pointers, and 4-of-5 free throws, while adding four rebounds and four assists. She has netted 20 or more points in two of three games this season.

scored a team-high 24 points on 8-of-18 field goals, 4-of-12 3-pointers, and 4-of-5 free throws, while adding four rebounds and four assists. She has netted 20 or more points in two of three games this season. Junior guard Lola Mullaney netted 15 points, connecting on five 3-pointers. She has made four or more 3-pointers in two of three games to start the year. Mullaney has scored in double figures for the second time in three games.

netted 15 points, connecting on five 3-pointers. She has made four or more 3-pointers in two of three games to start the year. Mullaney has scored in double figures for the second time in three games. Sophomore guard Harmony Turner totaled seven points, a season-high seven rebounds, and four assists.

totaled seven points, a season-high seven rebounds, and four assists. First-year guard Saniyah Glenn-Bello tallied seven points and five rebounds while a sophomore guard Elena Rodriguez posed six points on 3-of-4 field goals and six boards.

tallied seven points and five rebounds while a sophomore guard posed six points on 3-of-4 field goals and six boards. Harvard connected on 11 shots from 3-point distance in the contest, making double-figure 3-pointers for the third time in three games this year.

How It Happened

The two teams played within two possessions of each other through the first quarter with a 3-pointer from Mullaney giving Harvard a 22-17 edge late in the frame. Forbes connected on a pair of 3-pointers in the opening stanza as Harvard led 22-19 after one.

After UMass pulled ahead 29-28 with 3:38 to go until halftime, the Crimson used an 8-0 run to take a 36-29 advantage with 55 seconds left until the break. A 3-point play from Forbes and a 3-pointer from Mullaney highlighted the run. The Crimson took a 37-31 edge into the locker room.

Turner connected on a 3-pointer to open the second half before the Minutewomen pulled within 44-42 with 4:28 left in the third. Harvard increased its lead to 50-42 with 2:14 to go in the quarter before UMass closed the frame on a 9-0 run to bring a 51-50 edge into the fourth.

Harvard pulled ahead 59-58 with 7:43 remaining behind a pair of 3-pointers from Mullaney and a triple from Forbes. UMass then used a 6-0 run to re-gain a 64-59 edge with 6:15 to play.

The Crimson captured a 67-66 advantage with 3:09 to go following a 3-pointer from Forbes, but the Minutewomen closed the game with 11 points over the final 2:12.

?????? ????????????!

Off her own miss, Forbes finishes it for the and one.

??: https://t.co/ewA1ujdGSq

??: https://t.co/VSsH1B122i #GoCrimson x #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/Jcc4dw8V8O — Harvard Women’s Basketball (@HarvardWBB) November 19, 2022

That’s ?? more. The Crimson expand their lead to seven after the Mullaney three!

??: https://t.co/ewA1ujdGSq

??: https://t.co/VSsH1B122i #GoCrimson x #BelieveIt pic.twitter.com/jbI4FuguX7 — Harvard Women’s Basketball (@HarvardWBB) November 19, 2022

Harvard continues to respond. Mullaney knocks down her second three in 40 seconds to put the Crimson back up!

??: https://t.co/ewA1ujdGSq

??: https://t.co/VSsH1B122i #GoCrimson x #BelieveIt pic.twitter.com/g7PHJYSW2z — Harvard Women’s Basketball (@HarvardWBB) November 19, 2022

?????? ???????? ???? ???????? ???? ?????? ??????????

Forbes now has 24 and 4 Threes on the night!

??: https://t.co/ewA1ujdGSq

??: https://t.co/VSsH1B122i #GoCrimson x #BelieveIt pic.twitter.com/xvXABOzwRr — Harvard Women’s Basketball (@HarvardWBB) November 19, 2022

Next Up

Harvard plays at Merrimack on Monday, Nov. 21 at 7:00 pm (NEC Front Row) before competing at the Cancun Challenge for three games against Purdue (Nov. 24), Oklahoma State (Nov. 25), and Florida State (Nov. 26).