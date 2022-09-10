Forbes Memorial golf tournament at Cassadaga Country Club is Sept. 17 | News, Sports, Jobs

CASSADAGA — The fourth annual Dr. John R. & Alona Forbes Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at Cassadaga Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The 18 hole, two-person scramble will begin at 9 am Members and guests are encouraged to sign up at the club or by calling 716-595-3003. Members are $75 and non-members are $90, which includes skins, hot dogs on the turn and dinner.

Sponsorship levels are as follows: Friends Sponsor — sign with your name/logo on the cart path $100; Lunch Sponsor — Friends Sponsor items, dinner recognition and clubhouse sign $250; Players Sponsor — larger sign on tee, dinner recognition, clubhouse sign and complementary registration for team members $400; Event Sponsor — Players Sponsor items, logo on WELCOME BANNER FOR 2022 tournament and recognition in press release $550.

There are currently seven Event Sponsors: Lakeside Precision, Legend Excavating, Lakeshore Savings & Loan, Forbes Family, Dunkirk WWII Vets, Gugino Plumbing and Hamlet Farms Family.

Fredonia Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, & Ram will once again provide the hole-in-one Prize on No. 8.

Organizers are also accepting baskets/gift cards for the Chinese Auction. For pick-up please contact Jana Tarnowski at 716-410-7292 or Sally Lawson at 716-595-3713.

Camp Gross Foundation is a 501 (c)3 corporation whose mission is to provide the youth of Chautauqua County and Western New York with an excellent, safe, handicapped-accessible, up-to-date, camping facility open year-round. For information/reservations call Ranger Tim at 716-595-2171.