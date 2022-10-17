Forbes and McCarthy Named Captains for the 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Season

Cambridge, Mass. – The The Kathy Delaney-Smith Head Coach For Harvard Women’s Basketball Carrie Moore has announced that Seniors Mckenzie Forbes and Maggie McCarthy will serve as Captains for the 2022-23 season. As all Captains at Harvard, the leadership posts were determined based on an election of the student-athletes on the team.

Moore is “so thrilled to have Maggie and Kenzie elected as Captains this season. They both bring a steady maturity and unmatched experience as senior leaders for this year’s team. Maggie is a coach’s dream and the Ultimate teammate. She leads by example daily and has an Incredible presence on and off the court. She is a natural born leader, incredibly smart, and a true connecter of people. Kenzie is so Talented and matches Maggie’s steadiness in a great way. She is the core voice of our team, exudes confidence , incredibly comfortable in her own skin, and is so passionate about the game and this team’s success. Both are Trusted and respected by their teammates and coaching staff and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish this season with these two leading the way.”

A senior guard from Folsom, Calif., Forbes played in 24 games during the 2021-22 season. Forbes ranked second on the team in scoring average with 14.1 points per game in 2021-22 and scored a career high 30 points against Penn last season. Forbes also ranked second in the Crimson’s current lineup in his last season of competition in free throw percentage (.768), three-point shots scored (52) and defensive rebounds (71). She was named to the All-Ivy Second team in 2021-22.

McCarthy joins Forbes as a Captain after starting in all 27 games during the 2021-22 season, averaging the most time on the court with 31.2 minutes. Of returning players on this year’s roster, McCarthy demonstrates extreme accuracy with the top field goal percentage (.452) and three-point percentage (.352), averaging 7.7 points per game with a career high of 18 against Cornell last season.

Harvard will make their season debut on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 pm against Rhode Island. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.