For Wes Hart and Alabama, Experience Pays

Most of the players on Wes Hart’s roster this season were the same players that won the program’s first NCAA Tournament match last season against Clemson. While that doesn’t equate to having experience in the College Cup, Alabama’s team is one that has played together for a long time while also having a wealth of experience among individual players.

“I think it’s been huge,” Hart said during the first press conference of College Cup week. “It wasn’t as if we were trying to introduce a bunch of new pieces into the puzzle. This is a team filled with confidence from the way we ended last season as well as the spring season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button