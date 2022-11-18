For the first time, OA girls, boys soccer to play for titles on the same day

In his 14 seasons as head coach of the Oliver Ames High boys soccer team, John Barata has never seen anything like it at the school.

Both No. 1 seeds in their brackets, both tested by storied postseason Battles thus far and now together, seemingly united hand-in-hand, the Tigers’ boys and girls soccer teams are headed to their respective Div. 2 state title games this Saturday.

In a doubleheader at Walpole High, the girls (16-3-1) will face No. 10 Silver Lake (11-3-8) at 3:15 pm The boys (18-1-2) will follow against No. 2 Hopkinton (19-1-2) at 5:30.

The Tigers will try to emulate Norwell, which last year claimed boys and girls Div. 3 state titles in a doubleheader Sweep at Medway High.

“It’s awesome. It’s the first time in history at OA,” Barata said. “I mean, I’ve been here 14 years and never seen it. I’ve been in Easton as a director of coaching for the youth soccer program for the last 17-18 years and it’s never happened. So, it’s exciting.”

