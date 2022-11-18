For the first time, OA girls, boys soccer to play for titles on the same day

In his 14 seasons as head coach of the Oliver Ames High boys soccer team, John Barata has never seen anything like it at the school.

Both No. 1 seeds in their brackets, both tested by storied postseason Battles thus far and now together, seemingly united hand-in-hand, the Tigers’ boys and girls soccer teams are headed to their respective Div. 2 state title games this Saturday.

In a doubleheader at Walpole High, the girls (16-3-1) will face No. 10 Silver Lake (11-3-8) at 3:15 pm The boys (18-1-2) will follow against No. 2 Hopkinton (19-1-2) at 5:30.

The Tigers will try to emulate Norwell, which last year claimed boys and girls Div. 3 state titles in a doubleheader Sweep at Medway High.

“It’s awesome. It’s the first time in history at OA,” Barata said. “I mean, I’ve been here 14 years and never seen it. I’ve been in Easton as a director of coaching for the youth soccer program for the last 17-18 years and it’s never happened. So, it’s exciting.”

For the girls, Saturday’s title-game appearance will be the third in program history and first since 2007, when the Tigers prevailed over Millbury, 2-0, to earn their second championship. The first came in 1998.

For the boys, it’s the fourth appearance in nine years as Barata’s Tigers made it three times between 2014 and 2017 and came away with the 2015 Championship after defeating Masconomet, 3-1, to clinch the program’s first-ever title.

“The community at the school is great. We’ve been winning, obviously, for a long time. But we haven’t made it this far in a couple of years. I think it’s great,” said Andrew Martins, the Offensive postseason Phenom who has scored in three of OA’s four playoff games. “The student section, our community is so involved with us and the girls made it, too. We’re playing back-to-back on Saturday, it’s great.”

In Wednesday’s state semifinal, Martins, a sophomore, drilled the game-sealing goal on a free kick from straight away in the 72nd minute, capping OA’s 2-0 win over No. 12 Plymouth North (15-4-3) at Marshfield High.

It was the OA defense’s 15th shutout of the season, and third of the tournament. Spearheaded by the collective efforts of senior Hector Bucio, senior Jake Williams, junior Diego Rivera, sophomore Jackson Mercieri and sophomore keeper Drew Hall, the Tigers have relinquished two goals in the four postseason games, both coming in a 3-2 win over No. 9 Longmeadow (10-6-5) in the Elite Eight on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Defense may float to the front of Saturday’s title game, as all four of Hopkinton’s wins this postseason have come by a one-goal margin, two of which were 1-0 Finals in overtime.

“Our season ends now, no matter what, on Saturday. It’s a wonderful feeling to have,” said Barata after Wednesday’s win over Plymouth North. “Obviously it’s nice to win it, but we’re going to really enjoy the moment, enjoy the opportunity and prepare for a very, very good Hopkinton team.”

The girls’ team will have its hands full bottling up surging underdog Silver Lake, which is searching for a third consecutive upset as the bracket’s No. 10 seeds

The Lakers upended No. 2 Masconomet, 3-1, in the Elite Eight, then edged No. 3 Minnechaug, 1-0, in the Final Four in a run spearheaded by playmaker Shea Kelleher. In the Masconomet win, Kelleher became the program’s all-time leader in points (90), breaking Candance Reich’s old mark of 88 that had stood since 1998.

Silver Lake lost last year’s Div. 2 state final to Whitman-Hanson, 3-1.

“We’re super excited to be here,” OA sophomore Emma Gavin said of Saturday’s Matchup after the team’s 1-0 double-overtime win over No. 5 Grafton in the Final Four on Tuesday. “We know it’ll be a tough game, but we’re ready to bring it.”

In the Grafton win, senior Jenna Gilman sprung free from a pack of defenders to push the ball up the left side. She then delivered a well-placed cross at Gavin’s feet, and the sophomore provided the winning score inside the five-minute mark of double-OT.

“Emma ‘Big Game’ Gavin,” longtime OA head Coach Britt Sellmayer lauded postgame. “This girl runs from 18-(yard box) to 18. She does everything for us in the middle of the field.”

The goal came on the heels of a two-part Masterpiece by sophomore goalkeeper Janiya Matier, who first turned away a Rocket from Grafton’s Olivia Campbell that came blisteringly high to the right side. Matier followed that, the biggest play of OA’s season (thus far, at least), by clearing a corner kick with seven minutes left in double-OT to preserve the scoreless stalemate.

“(I’m) just always making sure I’m paying attention in practice and being who I am,” Matier said. “I don’t know — I’m just happy to be here. (The sequence), really, was crazy. I didn’t expect to get it. It’s just practice, just keep on practicing and never giving up.”

For Barata, seeing players from both teams evolve into postseason heroes brings back some old memories.

“For me, it’s exciting. Some of those kids I’ve seen since they were four years old. Some of those kids, to be fair, I’ve seen when they were one or two,” said Barata, who added he’s been closely watching the girls team’s run while preparing for his own team’s games. “Now to see the likes of Mary Cross, Jenna Gilman, Carly (Gibson) and Lucinda (Li Cotter) and all those kids, it’s awesome for us. We love it.”

Win or lose, Saturday’s doubleheader will serve as a long-lasting memory within each team’s circles.

“That’s the cool thing about being in it together, it’s a massive family affair,” Barata said. “It’s awesome. Really excited.”