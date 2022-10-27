For the first time in decades, Hancock College has a Women’s golf team Local Sports

As far as getting a Women’s golf team together at Hancock College, John McComish said, the third time was the charm.

McComish is the team’s coach. “I’ve been trying for two or three years to get a Women’s team at Hancock together,” he said. “I finally hit it on the third try.”

McComish, who teaches golf at the Rancho Maria course in Santa Maria, spoke just before Hancock Hosted Western State Conference Tournament No. 6 at Santa Maria Country Club last week.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to [email protected]

