For the 39th Year, the Myrtle Beach ‘World Am’ Put on a Show Unlike Anything Else in Golf

MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Dennis Peredo extended his hand on the seventh tee at River Club, and introduced himself and the backstory of his extended crew.

“There’s a group of us back home, we call ourselves ‘Les Vicios’—you know, the addicted,” said the Manassas, Virginia, resident. “There’s six of us here, never been before. Playing 36 every day.”

That’s the “World Am” for you. They are the addicts.

Golf courses across the country filled up for Labor Day weekend, the last gasp of summer, but in Myrtle Beach that golf Rush begins one week earlier, when the PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur takes over the town with some 3,200 players from all 50 states and 15 countries.

