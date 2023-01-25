For OC ‘you can’t always get what you want’

Many Alabama football fans never warmed to the idea of ​​Bill O’Brien as the Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback coach. For some, it wasn’t enough that O’Brien was the guy Nick Saban wanted.

A similar situation might evolve with O’Brien’s replacement. Unless the first-team offense sizzles in the A-Day game, complaints will be heard. The new Alabama Football offense should have no problem scoring points on Middle Tennessee State, even while using a limited playbook.

The following week, with the Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa, could be a different story. The first time the Crimson Tide goes three-and-out in a key game, there will be a message board shouts to fire the new OC.

The good news is Nick Saban and the Tide’s Offensive staff are too smart and too busy for the opinions of fans. As Gene Stalling said many years ago, a Coach who listens to fans will end up sitting in the stands with them – as a spectator.

There is a good chance that Nick Saban has known for weeks his first and second choice for OC. He knew O’Brien wouldn’t be back for the 2023 season and Nick Saban doesn’t procrastinate. Less vocal fans, and probably a large majority of all Crimson Tide fans are confident Saban will make the right hiring decision.

Alabama Football OC Options

There is though, some possibility that Saban’s top choices might say no. Maybe some of them already have. So what will happen if Joe Brady does not want to leave the NFL and Dan Mullen is not ready for a return, as an assistant, and Jeff Lebby just does not want to leave Oklahoma, and Kliff Kingsbury is not returning to the US Anytime soon ?

Many of us hope Saban would turn to Brian Johnson. But what if Johnson, like Brady, doesn’t want to leave the NFL?

Where would Plan E, F and G lead the Alabama Football Offensive Coordinator search.? There are several other potential candidates. There is Wake Forest OC, Warren Ruggiero or Utah OC, Andy Ludwig. Greg Roman, with a ton of NFL experience, is out of a job. There are other capable candidates we fans may not have considered.

In the end, Nick Saban will get a guy he wants and Alabama Football will be fine.

When the new OC is hired, any of us disappointed in the choice, might ponder on an old, but famous song’s lyrics – “you can’t always get what you want … but … you, might find, you get what you need. ” Thank you, Mick Jagger. And for those who don’t know, Nick Saban is a Rolling Stones fan.