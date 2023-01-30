For now my goal is to only play singles: Prajnesh Gunneswaran after winning Kuwait title | Tennis News

PUNE: It may have been a low-profile event by his own standards, but coming as it does after a season in which he struggled with a persistent wrist injury among other health issues, the $25,000 ITF singles title in Kuwait on Sunday means a lot to By Prajnesh Gunneswaran .

The left-hander, who had once ranked at 75 compared to his current 342 in the ATP charts, showed glimpses of his form during the Qualifying round at the ATP Tour event in Pune earlier this month.

Although he bowed out without winning a match, playing without fitness concerns for the first time in a long time, Prajnesh showed he was finding his groove back.

So, the hard-court title in Kuwait was not surprising yet meant a lot to the 33-year-old from Chennai. At least for the fact that it was his first success since November 2018 when he won the ATP Challenger in Bengaluru.

“It’s obviously very important to me right now, considering how the last year or two have gone,” Prajnesh said after his 6-2, 7-6 (5) win over Uzbekistan’s Khumoyun Sultanov in the final.

“I’ve not had a lot of results for a while now. And carrying injuries from last year, took me a while doing or trying to start playing better, to be able to actually practice enough to have the right level to be competitive, and to win. So it’s definitely a big deal.”

Age may not be on his side, but it has not dimmed his hunger for tennis excellence.

“Yes, I did feel like, you know, when I was at my best I got injured. So that’s why I want to try and see how far I can go,” the Chennai lad said.

“And I’ve got a few years left, hopefully. Because anyway, after that (playing), I’m not sure what exactly I want to do. So I’d like to see how far I can get, and hopefully scale back up to my old ranking and beat it and go up, break top-50, hopefully.

“Obviously, these are all big goals… It only gets harder as you get older. But of course a lot of athletes are playing longer into their 30s. And so I hope that I can do all the right things and try to see whether I can fulfill my tennis potential, so to say.”

He is aware he has to go through the grind all over again, like he did in Kuwait where the conditions were challenging, to put it mildly.

“Well, it’s slow conditions. And it usually tends to be like that,” he said.

“Also, in Futures they change the balls a little later on, 11 and 13 games, so it tends to get a little slower. And we were also playing slow Dunlop ball. There were a lot of rallies. So a little bit physical.

“I think I played well this week to make sure that I didn’t play too many long matches, luckily.

“I played Jakub Mensik (of the Czech Republic), the junior that I played (in the quarterfinals), he’s quite good. He’s 400 (415) I think in men’s now … he has a lot of potential.

“So that was a dangerous match there, which I played well, made sure that he didn’t really get into it too much. If the match had gotten closer, maybe you know, he goes up one or two gears, then it could have been a little different.

“I’m glad that the opportunities that I had in those in that match, I took them and I kind of ran away with the lead and it was tough for him to make it back.”

Definitely it has not crossed his mind to switch to doubles, like some of his compatriots have done in recent times as they chase the Grand Slam cherry.

“There are a few players who have switched to doubles. But for me, I’ve always wanted to play singles. So as long as I’m, you know, able to play singles, I’ll play and when I’m not able to, Let’s see, I’ll take a call then. But as of now my goal is to only play singles,” he said.

For the immediate future, Prajnesh has set himself very modest goals — like staying injury free.

“I feel that’s the key for me to start winning more matches, and then go through the Futures to Challengers, and then get the ranking back up to be able to play the Grand Slams, and then, you know, work my way back towards the top 100,” they said.

“But, you know, one step at a time. I’ve won this title, obviously I’m happy, but there’s still a lot more work to do.

“I still have to get better physically, still have to play a little better in terms of tennis. There’s still lots of room to go. So I’m going to be working on all of that over the coming weeks.”

.