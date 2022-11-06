For MSU, a lot is riding on Sissoko, Kohler

EAST LANSING – If you’ve got doubts about whether Mady Sissoko is capable of getting the job done at center for Michigan State this season, he completely understands.

“I haven’t played a lot. And I haven’t gone against a lot of people yet. Of course they’re going to have some doubts,” Sissoko said. “But this summer was a great challenge for me. I think our coaching staff has put me in the best position to be ready for this.”

MSU is counting on it. Tom Izzo bet on. And to be clear, he wasn’t sure when he made that bet, calling Sissoko’s play in practice a “pleasant surprise.”

The Spartans’ best lineup this season — its closing lineup — might not include Sissoko or any of MSU’s centers. There’s a decent chance AJ Hoggard, Tyson Walker, Jaden Akins, Malik Hall and Joey Hauser are the go-to group.

