For MSU, a lot is riding on Sissoko, Kohler

EAST LANSING – If you’ve got doubts about whether Mady Sissoko is capable of getting the job done at center for Michigan State this season, he completely understands.

“I haven’t played a lot. And I haven’t gone against a lot of people yet. Of course they’re going to have some doubts,” Sissoko said. “But this summer was a great challenge for me. I think our coaching staff has put me in the best position to be ready for this.”

MSU is counting on it. Tom Izzo bet on. And to be clear, he wasn’t sure when he made that bet, calling Sissoko’s play in practice a “pleasant surprise.”

The Spartans’ best lineup this season — its closing lineup — might not include Sissoko or any of MSU’s centers. There’s a decent chance AJ Hoggard, Tyson Walker, Jaden Akins, Malik Hall and Joey Hauser are the go-to group.

But for all the things MSU needs to happen this season to reach its ceiling — Hoggard being a consistent force, Akins being a factor on both ends of the court, Hauser being the player they’ve been hoping he’d be for several years, Hall is looking for his offense every half of every game — none of it will be enough if MSU doesn’t hold up adequately at the center spot.

That’s Sissko and freshman Jaxon Kohler, mostly. Perhaps freshman Carson Cooper here and there.

The Spartans’ small-ball lineups are intriguing and should be explored and utilized to create every advantage — and if Hauser is hitting 3s, that’ll be a pain for opposing big men. But that won’t be enough every minute of every night. There will be games where MSU needs Sissoko’s brawn and teeth to match up. Plus, while Hauser makes it clear that he’ll play wherever he’s needed, he’d rather play mostly at forward.

“(Sissoko) doesn’t have that deer-in-the-headlights look anymore,” Hauser said. “He looks like he’s comfortable out there playing. Defensively he’s still working on some things. Offensively, still working on some things. But … he’s made some really good strides. He’s so much different from last year, the year before.”

It’s last year and the year before that cause the doubts. Sissoko averaged about 5 minutes per game each of the last two seasons, 1.1 points per game each year, 1.0 rebounds last year. His per-40 minutes numbers weren’t anything to make you believe in him, either. Rarely does a player have those first two seasons and become a starting-caliber player later in his career. To be fair to Sissoko, he entered MSU having played less basketball than most and then had his first summer on campus and initial season disrupted by COVID, after barely playing as a senior in high school. So, perhaps there’s more room to grow than there would be for many in his shoes.

“He’s just so athletic and so mobile that he’s going to create a lot of problems,” Hall said. “I think he’ll be able to cover a lot of space, not only on the floor but in the air.”

Sissoko’s limited basketball experience is obvious. He is not the instinctual shot-blocker that Jaren Jackson was. Nor is he as long. But he’s Fearless and, to Hauser’s earlier point, no longer looks lost on the court. That’s a start. That gives his physical attributes a chance to work for him.

Kohler is the antithesis of Sissoko. He’s a skilled and savvy player who looks like he was born on a basketball court. He has his own limitations. He’s not overly long or athletic. Confidence, though, is not among his limits. He believes he’s absolutely ready for the Gauntlet ahead, including facing star big men at Gonzaga and Kentucky.

“I have thought about it. I’ve thought about it a lot,” Kohler said. “And, you know, with the work that we put in, I believe that I’m ready. Whether (I am or not), I’m going to play my Hardest and nothing is going to change that. In fact, I ‘ll play harder than that.”

Kohler in practice is at times dazzling offensively. “If he gets it on that block, it’s really hard to stop,” Hall said.

The questions are whether he can defend and rebound out of the gate well enough to make his offense and swagger worth it.

“Just keep defending,” Hauser tells Kohler. “That’s the most important thing. Offensively, he’s going to be fine. He rebounds better than I thought. So just keep defending, keep communicating, study film, that’s the most important thing when you first get here is not Messing up a ball-screen coverage. So just keep defending, keeping being loud, bringing energy off the bench.”

Kohler’s role is important. But MSU can probably get enough offense out of its lineup without him. The Spartans need Sissoko’s defense, rebounding and screen-setting to be a strength, and not just his strength. Something that actually stands out.

“Sitting the bench and watching those guys, being around them for almost two years, I learned a lot,” Sissoko said.

We’re about to find out what that means on the court.

“I think they will definitely be better than some people think,” Hall said of Sissoko and Kohler. “I can understand what people are saying … but I’ve got trust in both of those guys.”

