For LIV golfers, the time to sweat is coming for spots in majors

Louis Oosthuizen is pictured at the 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship.

Louis Oosthuizen’s spot in the 2023 Masters will likely ride on the year-end Official World Golf Ranking.

For all the consternation and controversy surrounding LIV Golf and its quest for world ranking points, the situation is about to become very real—at least as it applies to the Masters.

With just one month to go in 2022—and not a lot of worldwide golf being played—those on the LIV Golf League hovering just inside the top 50 in the world will have to sweat out their position through the end of the year while hoping Augusta National does not change its invitation criteria.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button